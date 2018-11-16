TV Shows

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Gianniotti Talks Potential DeLuca, Meredith Romance

Grey’s Anatomy’s big winter finale ended with Andrew DeLuca letting Meredith Grey know he is […]

By

Grey’s Anatomy‘s big winter finale ended with Andrew DeLuca letting Meredith Grey know he is interested in a romantic relationship with her.

As Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) wrestled with finding out that Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen) was diagnosed with cancer, and on the heels of taking her matchmaker patient to a transplant surgery, Andrew (Giacomo Gianniotti) stopped her and told her how he felt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The moment came after Meredith finally agreed to go on a drinks date with Link (Chris Carmack), and had Andrew said he had been thinking about kissing Meredith since Jo and Alex’s wedding and that he wanted to pursue a relationship with her.

Meredith listed the reasons why them getting involved would be a bad idea but Andrew told her those things didn’t matter. Overwhelmed, she told him that she needed time to think about all of what he said.

Fate had other plans for them, however, as both doctors ended up stuck in an elevator together after the wind storm caused a blackout at the hospital as the fall finale ended.

Gianniotti opened up about the Meredith, Andrew, Link love triangle to Entertainment Weekly, as well as revealing how much the character has grown up in the last season.

“I definitely think that in the last season, DeLuca has had some growing up to do and I think he’s done it,” Gianniotti said. “He’s getting to a point where he is very confident in himself, in his body, in his profession, in his friendships. Although competing for Meredith’s love is a great mountain to climb, I think he is up to the challenge. He’s excited about the challenge. He doesn’t want the easy road.”

The competition for Meredith’s affection might have led to Andrew confessing his feelings to her during the episode, but Gianniotti told the outlet that Andrew and Link’s friendship will remain intact.

Gianniotti also said that after the big moment in Thursday’s fall finale, Andrew will be stepping his game up to win over Meredith.

“He’s done playing games,” he told the outlet. “It sets us up in a nice place so, when we come back in mid-January, fans will be very hungry about wanting to see where it goes. I think Meredith is conflicted for a lot of reasons.”

The love triangle will continue to be a part of the seasons storyline, but we’ll have to wait until January to see what happens in that elevator.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with new episodes in 2019 on ABC.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts

  • Ellen Pompeo’s Involvement in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 Revealed
    Grey's Anatomy – "Walk on the Ocean" – Meredith and Amelia work to secure funds for their research while Amelia finds herself at odds with a new attending. Levi runs into someone from his past, and Owen gives Winston advice. Lucas ditches Mika, forcing her to treat a patient alone. THURSDAY, MARCH 28 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox)<br>ELLEN POMPEO
    TV Shows

    Ellen Pompeo’s Involvement in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 21 Revealed

  • Eric Dane Explains His ‘Grey Anatomy’ Firing
    UNITED STATES – MARCH 23: GREY'S ANATOMY – "Desire" – As the interns of Seattle Grace cram for their upcoming exam, the attendings vie for the Chief's position by tending to the chairman of the hospital board after he's admitted as a patient. Meanwhile, Burke struggles to involve Cristina in the wedding planning, things heat up between Addison and Alex, and Derek questions his relationship with Meredith, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:01 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Gale Adler/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
    TV Shows

    Eric Dane Explains His ‘Grey Anatomy’ Firing

  • ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jason George to Return as Series Regular
    GREY'S ANATOMY – "It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)" – Miranda continues to deal with the aftermath of Ben's reckless decisions and forms an advisory committee to recommend proper disciplinary action against him. Meanwhile, April and Jackson try to put their differences aside for the sake of their baby, and Arizona makes a decision that could affect her relationship with Callie forever, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, APRIL 14 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Mitch Haaseth/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) JASON GEORGE
    TV Shows

    ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Jason George to Return as Series Regular

  • ‘Station 19’ Star Jason George Eyeing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return Following Spinoff’s Finale
    TV Shows

    ‘Station 19’ Star Jason George Eyeing ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return Following Spinoff’s Finale