‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Reveals Thoughts About Resurrecting Sandra Oh’s Character

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo could not be happier for her former co-star Sandra Oh‘s success.

The actress, who gained prominence playing Dr. Cristina Yang on the long-running ABC medical drama for the first 10 seasons of the series, recently received a Golden Globe and a Critics’ Choice Award for her leading performance on BBC America hit series Killing Eve.

As Oh’s career skyrockets to new heights given her massive recognition, fans of the series as well, as many in the cast, continue to wish that Cristina could return to the series, even if just for a cameo in the eventual series finale.

However, Pompeo recently told TVLine that she would understand if her busy schedule with the new series would stop her from coming back to Grey’s in the future.

“Selfishly I would love to see Sandra Oh come back to Grey’s,” Pompeo told the outlet. “But I also love Killing Eve so much, and I love seeing her have so many of these incredible moments. So, as much as I love Sandra, I’d rather see her shine out on her own. I enjoy that more. That’s more gratifying to me.”

When Oh first exited the show back in 2013, she expressed her desire to return and help wrap up the series, however as the years have gone by — and after Killing Eve became a hit of its own — the actress expressed having second thoughts about reviving Cristina.

“I get [the Grey’s] question regularly, and I answer it really based on what I’m feeling that day — and today [my answer] is no,” she said back in June, before explaining that she for now wishes to keep her focus on Eve Polastri. “I love Eve. I really love her.”

“I also love Cristina Yang,” Oh added. “I’m constantly stunned at the response I still get from [Grey’s fans], you know? It’s so fantastic, and it pleases me. It gives me a tremendous amount of satisfaction that, you know, you did work that actually continues going on past the time that you’ve left it… It’s really phenomenal. And the only way that I think I can continue doing good work is just staying true to my own compass. And that compass is pointing north.”

Grey’s Anatomy could still see itself going for many more seasons to come, as Pompeo previously backtracked comments that she was considering being done after a possible Season 16.

Ahead of the winter premiere episode, Pompeo revealed to press that she was aware of how much success the series still has — it remains ABC’s No.1 show in the ratings — and was considering extending her contract, which expires after the next season.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.