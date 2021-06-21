'Grey's Anatomy' Star Ellen Pompeo Drops Classy Response to Fan Calling Last Season Trash

✖

Ellen Pompeo is OK with hearing fan feedback, even if it's not all good. Just weeks after Grey's Anatomy concluded its 17th season, the actress responded with class to one fan who said that while they "love the show," they were not a fan of the most recent season, which they candidly dubbed a "dumpster [fire emoji] trash."

Pompeo, who stars as Dr. Meredith Grey on the ABC medical drama, was quick to respond, assuring the fan and anyone else who may feel the same way about Season 17 that they are "all good!" The actress noted that after 17 seasons, "We can't please everyone all the time" and "it's definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great… I get it." Still, even if fans aren't happy with the plotlines, she expressed gratitude, adding, "thanks for checking it out anyway… and thanks for your feedback it matters …sending you love."

Not everyone was as gracious with their responses, however, and Pompeo was quick to note that she wasn’t throwing any shade after one fan praised her for seemingly shutting the initial commenter down. Responding to a fan who said Pompeo "did not come to play," the actress said, "No honestly no shade at all …the only show I've ever stuck with until the end was The Sopranos." She went on to defend fans' right to share their opinions on the show, writing, "But why is someone saying they didn't like something bad? It's literally been on for two decades!! Let her live… there is plenty of s- I don't like…." She added, "Not to mention people are pretty much allowed to feel however they want after this really f–ked up couple of years we have had."

The controversial Season 17 concluded in June. The season was a major one as it not only documented Meredith’s beach dream sequence as she battled COVID-19, but also several cast departures that left viewers heartbroken. After saying goodbye to Giacomo Gianniotti's Dr. Andrew DeLuca in March, the show also parted ways with Dr. Jackson Avery. Confirming his departure, actor Jesse Williams said he will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me" by the series.

While Season 17 may not have won every fan over, Grey's Anatomy has another shot. In May, ABC officially renewed the medical drama for Season 18. At the time, Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment, said, “we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season." Season 18 does not yet have a premiere date.