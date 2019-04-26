‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Chandra Wilson Sets ‘General Hospital’ Return

Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson is heading to General Hospital once again.

The actress behind the iconic Dr. Miranda Bailey will be taking a break from the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital to make her third appearance on the daytime soap opera.

Wilson is set to play a Sydney Val Jean, East Coast fashion editor for Crimson magazine, who will hit the red carpet during the annual Nurses Ball in the fictional town of Port Charles.

Her character will reportedly go head-to-head against the magazine’s editor-in-chief Nina Clay-Cassadine (Michelle Stafford) in a red carpet rivalry during the annual HIV/AIDS fundraising event.

In photos, shared by PEOPLE, Wilson can be seen rocking a black dress decorated with sparkles as she walks the red carpet to chat with Felicia Jones (Kristina Wagner) and Mac Scorpio (John J. York)

Stafford previously reacted to the news of Wilson’s casting as her future rival on Twitter, posting a photo of the PEOPLE headline on Twitter.

“This was AMAZING for me!! To work with this shining STAR,” Stafford wrote on the tweet, including the hashtags, GH, Grey’s Anatomy, Nurses Ball 2019.

This will be Wilson’s third role on the long-running ABC daytime soap opera. The actress previously appeared in August 2018 as therapist Dr. Linda Massey, and back in 2014 as a patient named Tina Estrada.

General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini previously revealed the series will be celebrating the Nurses Ball’s 25th anniversary, after it was founded in 1994 by Port Charles resident Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring).

“This year will be particularly special and personal,” Valentini told the outlet in a statement. “We were able to incorporate original music and performances from a few of our actors, including James Patrick Stuart [Valentin Cassadine]. There’s a lot of heart in these amazing performances. You won’t want to miss them!”

Wilson has had an eventful year on Grey’s Anatomy as well, as Miranda Bailey began the year taking a stress sabbatical from being chief of surgery of Grey Sloan Memorial, briefly separated from husband Ben (Jason George), and began working on a new research project with Jo (Camilla Luddington). Since then the character has taken back her job and reunited with her husband, though there are still some episodes left before the season 15 finale.

Wilson’s episode of General Hospital is set to air Friday, May 17, one day after ABC airs the season 15 finale of Grey’s Anatomy.