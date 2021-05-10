'Grey's Anatomy' Season 18: Is Ellen Pompeo Returning?

✖

Grey's Anatomy has officially been renewed for Season 18. But, will longtime star Ellen Pompeo return for the upcoming season? According to Variety, fans haven't seen the last of Meredith Grey just yet.

On Monday, it was announced that Grey's Anatomy would be returning for another season. Additionally, Grey's spinoff series Station 19 was also renewed for Season 5. Of course, this renewal may have made you wonder which stars from Grey's Anatomy would be returning for the 18th season. Variety confirmed that Pompeo has extended her contract for Grey's and that she will indeed take part in Season 18. The publication also reported that longtime cast members Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. are also expected to return. Craig Erwich, the president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, released a statement about these renewals and even gave a shoutout to the casts of both Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 for all of the work that they have done for the ABC shows.

"Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy have done an incredible job of honoring real-life heroes by giving audiences an unflinching look at one of the biggest medical stories of our time,” Erwich said. "Krista and her team of writers have continued to deliver the compelling and compassionate storytelling that is a hallmark of these shows, and created some of the year’s most-talked-about moments in television. We’re so grateful to our talented casts and crews for their extraordinary work that connects with viewers everywhere, and we look forward to sharing even more defining moments with our fans next season."

While many members of the Grey's Anatomy cast will return for Season 18, there are several actors who won't be sticking around Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Most recently, Jesse Williams confirmed that he was exiting the series after 12 seasons. The episode that aired on May 6 confirmed the departure of Williams' character, Dr. Jackson Avery. Williams did release a statement about his exit in which he spoke fondly of his time on the ABC series and shared his gratitude for the opportunities that Grey's provided him with.

He wrote that he "will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me" by Grey's Anatomy and adding that "as an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds. The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I'll carry always."