‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Breaks Fans Hearts Again With Death in Midseason Premiere

Medical drama Grey's Anatomy returned on Thursday night for its season seventeen midseason premiere, and the crossover event with Station 19 left fans in tears. Grey's Anatomy has never pulled its punches with killing off fan-favorite characters, and the grim reaper once again arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. After being stabbed by a sex trafficker trying to escape the hospital, Dr. Andrew Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) died.

Deluca was introduced in season 11 as a medical intern and was a significant love interest for Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) following the death of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Meredith is still in a COVID-19 coma, and Deluca appeared on her mind beach before passing into the afterlife. "I don’t know what happens from here,” he told Meredith, “but no matter what happens, I want you to know I’ve never felt seen like you saw me."