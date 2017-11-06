‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunners Speak out About Killing the Meredith and Nathan Love Story

Grey’s Anatomy fans wondering why Martin Henderson’s character, Nathan, was written off the show just as his onscreen romance with leading lady Ellen Pompeo (Meredith) was starting to blossom are getting some answers — but not many specifics.

“So many things go into decisions like that,” co-showrunner Krista Vernoff told TVLine at the show’s 300th episode party in Los Angeles. “What I can say is I was really proud of how we told that story. I was really proud that we had a love triangle [with Meredith, Nathan and Megan] where the women continuously supported each other and nobody ever tried to tear anybody down or backstab anybody. They were rooting for each other and grateful for each other and taking care of each other.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Martin is an incredible talent and that’s what I can say,” Vernoff added.

“Meredith is a very complex character who had the love of her life die,” series creator Shonda Rhimes shared. “I don’t know that, for her, an epic romance is exactly what she’s looking for. I think it might come when she least expects it, but I don’t think that’s what she is looking for next. And so I kind of subscribe to the idea that a woman should be looking for something else. Mainly something for herself as opposed to basing everything on a man.”

More: ‘Grey’s Anatomy Parts Ways With Another Leading Man

That “something else” Meredith is focusing on? Her job, according ot Vernoff, who describes Meredith as a “medical superhero.”

“Right now, Meredith is a medical superhero,” she said. “We came into this season and I sat down with Ellen and said, ‘What stories do you want to tell?’ And Ellen said, ‘I get so many little girls who come up to me and tell me they were inspired to become doctors and surgeons because of Meredith, and I think Meredith has become a little bit of a medical superhero. I want to see that.’ So that’s what I’m writing, and I’m loving it. I’m loving how empowered Meredith is and how brilliant Meredith is and how she’s thriving despite continued heartbreak.”

“Do I think there are other kinds of happiness in store for Meredith? I think there might be,” Vernoff continued. “But I don’t think she needs them. I think she’s gotten to a place in her life where her friends and her family and her career are filling her up.”