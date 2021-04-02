‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Overwhelmed After Latest Emotional Returns to Meredith’s Beach

It wouldn't be a Thursday night on Twitter without Grey's Anatomy fans getting all up in their feels over the latest emotional twists and turns on the long-running medical drama and the latest episode caused the show to trend even harder than ever. The return of Lexie Grey and Mark Sloan broke Twitter, as fans wept over the brief look into the tragic couple's happy afterlife together.

Fans were also thrilled to see Meredith come off the ventilator and breathe on her own, giving them hope that soon she'll awaken from her COVID coma and rejoin her family in the land of the living. As wonderful as it is to see Meredith reunite with the long dead, it's time for her to reunite with her kids. Add in some text messages from Cristina Yang -- could Sandra Oh be the next to make a cameo? -- and it was as dramatic as ever at Grey Sloan Memorial.