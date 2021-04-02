‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Overwhelmed After Latest Emotional Returns to Meredith’s Beach
It wouldn't be a Thursday night on Twitter without Grey's Anatomy fans getting all up in their feels over the latest emotional twists and turns on the long-running medical drama and the latest episode caused the show to trend even harder than ever. The return of Lexie Grey and Mark Sloan broke Twitter, as fans wept over the brief look into the tragic couple's happy afterlife together.
Fans were also thrilled to see Meredith come off the ventilator and breathe on her own, giving them hope that soon she'll awaken from her COVID coma and rejoin her family in the land of the living. As wonderful as it is to see Meredith reunite with the long dead, it's time for her to reunite with her kids. Add in some text messages from Cristina Yang -- could Sandra Oh be the next to make a cameo? -- and it was as dramatic as ever at Grey Sloan Memorial.
"One of the last things Lexie said was, 'Tell Meredith that I love her. And that she's a good sister' and now she left Meredith with 'The depths of grief you felt with all those losses is because of the depths of love.' I just care deeply about the Grey sisters STILL," tweeted Buzfeed writer Nora Dominick.
THIS. IS. WHY. WE. WATCH. THIS. SHOW #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/6LV8mYw43e— Sammy Schoenfeld (@SammySchoenfeld) April 2, 2021
"'I missed you both so much' ME TOO MEREDITH," tweeted another ecstatic fan.
EVERYBODY SHUT UP!!!! I'M IN MY FEELS 😭😭 #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/Cj1BJBbGpx— kc | SLEXIE/MERDER/JAPRIL ENDGAME (@longlivechoni) April 2, 2021
"So to sum up tonight...we got a slexie reunion, a cristina mention, a calzona & sofia mention, mer is off the vent, maggie and winston are engaged.....AND YOU EXPECT ME TO BE OKAY?????" tweeted one overwhelmed viewer.
SLEXIE ENDGAME #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/2ShM705z1R— M. 🖤 (@torresxrobbins_) April 2, 2021
"I STILL CANT GET OVER IT THEY WERE REALLY MEANT TO BE," wrote one fan about seeing Mark and Lexie together again.
"we're meant to be" — mark sloan#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/G6Mqx9L8d4— ً (@mrdrscrubcaps) April 2, 2021
Not only were fans moved by the Grey sisters reunion, they also loved being reminded of the original Twisted Sisters: Meredith and Cristina. Sandra Oh's cardio god hasn't been on the show since she left at the end of season ten, but she was seen texting her ex-husband Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Meredith's condition. "it's about Cristina doing her job as Mer's person," tweeted one devoted fan.
A picture you can hear:#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/1UvCwsQKMm— 🌙 (@getserena) April 2, 2021
"Manifesting Cristina actually coming back," wrote another fan, saying what was on the entire fandom's mind.
NAW CAUSE WHY THEY KEEP BRINGING UP CRISTINA SHE FINNA PULL UP LET US MANIFEST BESTYS #GreysAnatomy #greys pic.twitter.com/nNBWla8Z3h— BIG DEEJ (@chefboyardeej_) April 2, 2021
Mark AND Lexie playing on the beach ?!
Cristina texting Owen ?!#Greys #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/cZ3I86E5Ym— 🤎🌹 (@mynameis_jae) April 2, 2021
ANOTHER CRISTINA MENTION JUST BRING HER BACK ALREADY— jade | greys spoilers (@cristinasoh) April 2, 2021