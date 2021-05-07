'Grey's Anatomy' Delivers Long-Awaited Reunion for Fan Favorite Couple

✖

Season seventeen of Grey's Anatomy has been filled with unexpected reunions and the returns of many long-lost fan-favorite characters, and tonight's episode was no different. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) left the medical drama at the end of season fourteen after nine seasons and one very dramatic on-again-off-again relationship with Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). The tortured couple got married, lost a child, got divorced, and had another child before ending as co-parents and friends. April is still located in Seattle, but no longer works at Grey Sloan Memorial, instead working to help the city's homeless population with her husband Matthew (Justin Bruening).

Even after she left the show, diehard fans always hoped that Jackson and April would find their way back to one another. In Thursday's episode, Jackson goes through yet another crisis of faith, he goes to visit April in order to refocus on what's important. In Jackson's case, that's leaving Grey Sloan Memorial. For April, it's revealing that she and Matthew split up. With the double whammy of Jesse Williams' imminent exit from the series and the possible romantic reunion of Japril, Grey's Anatomy fans were more than a little emotional on Thursday night.

SO YOU BITCHES BROUGHT APRIL BACK JUST TO END HIS STORYLINE #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/kHw6fSeM6c — 💫 (@mavenmoniquexo) May 7, 2021

"Seeing [Japril] on my screen again is making me so happy," tweeted one viewer. "MATTHEW AND APRIL SPLIT UP. GOD IS REAL," tweet screamed another.

“You prayed me back into the world when I was almost dead.”#Japril #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/R7Y5C0hplh — io (ah-yo) (@iohannakaila) May 7, 2021

"JAPRIL HAS A CHANCE OH MY GODDDDD THEY CAN BE TOGETHER," tweeted another excited viewer. "thank you LAWD FOR THIS DIVORCE..." wrote one Twitter user, echoing the thoughts of the entire fandom.

With the news that Williams is leaving Grey's Anatomy, the possibility of a happy ending for Jackson and April certainly softens the blow.

With no new episode next week, fans will have to wait until May 20th to see this storyline wrap up, but it looks like the best possible outcome for Japril fans just might become a reality.