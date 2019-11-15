‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reveals Major Character’s Fate in Tense 350th Episode

Grey’s Anatomy is 350 episodes old, and the series celebrated with a game-changing episode for its main character. The ABC medical drama finally followed as Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) faced the medical board in her insurance fraud case, with her friends and former co-workers standing up for her as she saw the possibility of never practicing medicine again.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 8: “My Shot”

The episode began with the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial and Pacific Northwest General reuniting for the first time to attend the hearing.

The lawyer warned Meredith to watch her words and be respectful to save her career. The first twist of the night arrived when one of the doctor’s in the panel arrived late, and it was revealed it was one of the doctors who failed to save Derek Shepherd’s (Patrick Dempsey) life

Dr. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) was the first to testify in the proceedings, and remained cold throughout her testimony. She did not cooperate with Meredith’s defense, and stayed silent as the medical board lawyer mentioned her past misdeeds, including participating in Denny’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) LVAD wire cutting.

The lawyer then interrogated the father of the patient who Meredith falsely claimed on her insurance. He said what Meredith did saved his daughter’s life. DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) was interviewed next about his involvement on the case, when the doctor interrupted the proceedings to ask him about his relationship with Meredith.

Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) was the next witness. He praised her past work in the O.R., but the lawyer talked about his involvement with the patient. She asked if he noticed the name had been changed, confirming the insurance fraud, and he admitted he was the one who told Bailey, triggering all of the firings and the legal drama.

During a break, Meredith pondered the possibility of her not being a doctor again. She admits to DeLuca their relationship would not survive if she was not a doctor and he was. Owen was next on the stand and praised Megan’s award-winning surgery. The lawyer, however, brought up how he doubted her at the time when the first surgery failed.

Richard then was questioned and lied about his involvement in Meredith’s Alzheimer’s trial. They also brought back Richard’s old assistant, who revealed Richard altered the resident matching program when Meredith was an intern so she was accepted at Seattle Grace for her residency.

Alex’s (Justin Chambers) testimony took turn for the shocking after the controversial doctor started questioning him about Meredith’s daughter. The line of questioning caused her to lose it on him and reveal his link to Derek’s death. The confrontation resulted in the doctor asking for a recess, and then collapsing after he started having a seizure.

The doctors sprung into action as Meredith led them to take the man to Grey Sloan for the best treatment. Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Teddy (Kim Raver) led his treatment. After finding a massive hemorrhage in his brain, Amelia begs Koracik (Greg Germann) to take over given the man’s involvement in her brother’s death. After a complication however, the man dies on the table.

The events of the day led the commission to decide to postpone the hearing for a later date, but Alex stops and brings in the hundreds of patients Meredith saved in the history of her career, including the beauty queen from the first episode of the series.

Alex also read a letter from Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) saying Meredith is the sun and her losing her license would be a big mistake. He also announced character references from Callie, Arizona, April, Addison and many others. Bailey then comes back around and says that while Meredith deserves to learn from what she did, her license shouldn’t be in question because she has learned from her mistakes and what she has been through and is an all-around amazing person.

The crowd then gathered as they waited for the commission’s answer. Meredith’s lawyer says they decided to drop all the charges. She can practice medicine again. Bailey asks Meredith to come back to the hospital despite what happened. She accepts her offer and they seal it with a sweet hug.

The episode leaves a few shockers, as Jackson and Maggie almost kiss. The interns decide to blacklist Schmitt after they find out the truth about what he did, and DeLuca decides to give Meredith space after what she said during the hearing about their relationship.

Anyone else exhausted from that emotional roller coaster? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.