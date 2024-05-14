'Grey's Anatomy' Loses Major Star: Jake Borelli to Exit After 7 Seasons

Another doctor is scrubbing out of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. After starring as Dr. Levi Schmitt on the long-running ABC medical drama for the past seven years, Jake Borelli is reportedly set to exit the series in its upcoming Season 21.

Neither ABC nor Borelli have confirmed the report at this time, but Deadline reported that the decision was due to budget cuts at the show. The outlet noted that Grey's is an expensive show to produce, in part due to its large cast, and amid an overall decline in linear ratings, it's become common practice for "broadcast networks to ask for financial concessions on long-running series." Such was reportedly the case when ABC handed Grey's a Season 21 renewal, with the budget cut affecting the cast. Sources told the outlet that along with Borelli being dropped from the show, established Grey's stars are facing a reduction of their episodic guarantees, which means that they may be in fewer episodes next year."

(Photo: Disney/Nino Muño)

While Borelli is exiting Grey's, fans still may get the chance to see him one last time. Sources told Deadline that the actor is currently in negotiations to return for several in Season 21 to wrap up his character's storyline. However, at this time, nothing is confirmed, and it remains unclear how exactly Dr. Levi Schmitt will be written out of the show or if there will be the possibility for his return in the future.

Borelli first joined Grey's back in the Season 14 premiere in 2017, his character originally introduced as an intern. Dr. Schmitt has gone on to become a senior resident working with the new group of interns at Grey Sloan Memorial. His character notably had a romantic relationship with Alex Landi's orthopedic surgeon Nico Kim, but the two called things off in Season 18. Borelli has also brought his character to the Grey's spinoff show Station 19 during the special ABC Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 crossover episodes.

Grey's Anatomy is currently in its milestone 20th season, which is set to conclude with its season finale on Thursday, May 30. ABC announced in April that the show would return for Season 21 next year. Series creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said at the time, "The loyalty and love of Grey's Anatomy fans has propelled us into a historic 21st season, and I could not be more grateful. Meg Marinis' storytelling is a gift that continues to keep the show vibrant, compelling and alive, and I can't wait to see what she has in store for next season."