‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Lost It Over a Possible Change in Meredith’s Future

Grey’s Anatomy returned on Thursday night, and fans are already theorizing about how Meredith’s latest arc will play out. While there is definitely a love triangle on the horizon, fans are concerned that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) could be planning her exit from Grey-Sloan Memorial. After she has a vision of her mother once again calling her “ordinary,” Meredith Is presented with a new career path thanks to guest star Peter Gallagher.

Dr. Hamilton (Gallagher), is an old friend of her mother’s, and he offers Meredith The Grey Center for Medical Research. Hamilton expresses interest in doing an extensive Parkinson’s study, and this could potentially give her the opportunity to do the Alzheimer’s research that she’s been dreaming of for years. The only problem is that the center is in Minnesota. While she ultimately turns down the position, Hamilton and his patience will surely return.

Pompeo recently hinted that Grey’s Anatomy could be ending sooner rather than later — eighteen seasons is definitely a little long in the tooth — and fans on Twitter lost their minds at the thought of Meredith leaving Grey Sloan Memorial for good. “Meredith…you better not leave Grey-Sloan,” tweeted one fan. “NOPE NOPE NOPE I refuse to believe meredith might even possibly THINK aboutleaving grey-sloan,” tweeted another.

not ellis coming back from the grave to call meredith ordinary AGAIN #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/vMlxpBAf1O — madz 🪩🧸 (@bubbleteaswift) October 1, 2021

“Minnesota do be collecting surgeons from Grey-Sloan, first Cristina, now Meredith,” tweeted one fan, calling back to season 9. “wait…is he trying to steal Meredith from Grey Sloan?” wrote another incensed viewer.

https://twitter.com/MERED1THGREY/status/1443748152062799890?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“‘This lab is for you, Meredith. If you want it.’ PLOT TWIST,” tweeted another excited viewer.

“This lab is for YOU”



Me: Sir, let me educate you a little about Meredith….She ain’t never….NEVER gonna leave Seattle #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/sgtKduweFD — [Meredith Grey] (@meredithgreypo) October 1, 2021

“If Meredith leaves Grey Sloan, then this is definitely the last season,” pointed out another viewer. “i’m convinced that the fact that meredith’s at the hospital in minnesota where cristina used to work at is another EASTER EGG…” tweeted another Internet sleuth.

Me rn after seeing Meredith at another hospital for a job #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ZiT5xfh1jb — ✌🏾✌🏾 (@04_kcjj) October 1, 2021

“OMG THEY OFFERED MEREDITH HER OWN RESEARCH CENTER?!?! THE GREY RESEARCH CENTER!!! OH MY GOD,” tweeted another superfan. “ok, maybe now Meredith will understand Derek a little better because she’s getting THE EXACT SAME OFFER HE GOT!!!…..” Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.