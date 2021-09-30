‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Kate Walsh’s Return to Series Will Be ‘Emotional’ for One Castmember

Grey’s Anatomy‘s eighteenth season begins on Sept. 30, and the new season brings a whole new wave of drama. While her official arrival date has not yet been revealed, Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery is set to return to Grey’s after a decade away and she Is sure to bring boatloads of feels to Grey Sloan Memorial along with her. Last season saw tons of departed characters make cameos, but Walsh will be the first in a while whose character is still alive in universe.

Star Ellen Pompeo was asked in a PEOPLE interview about Walsh’s return, and she could not be more excited to welcome back another original cast member. “Kate’s so fun!” Pompeogushed. “She moved to Australia, so I really haven’t seen her or hung out with her.”

“I have so much affection and love for the original cast,” Pompeo continued. “We all went through something that only we can understand. So it’s always just really fun and very emotional, to be honest. When any of the original cast members get together, we always start crying, and we’re like, ‘Why are we crying?’”

“It’s a sort of indescribable thing,” Pompeo continued. “It’s like, this show has been intense. It’s definitely been a very, very intense experience. I don’t think you’ll ever talk to one person who’s been on the show who has not had an intense experience, highs and lows. And I wouldn’t change any of it, to be honest, maybe a few things. But for the most part, it’s all made for a more meaningful journey. We created something so special together. That’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.” Past castmates Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane, Chyler Leigh, and T. R. Knight all returned for cameo appearances last season.

Walsh made the announcement at the beginning of September in a cheeky video. “Well well well, would you look who it is,” Walsh smirked in the video. “That’s right, my loves, Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and I’m so excited to be home again, joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo], and the rest of the incredible cast.” While she didn’t reveal when during the season Addison returned, Walsh promised that the story will deliver.