'Grey's Anatomy': No Love for Ellen Pompeo's ABC Mega-Hit at Emmys 2021

The 2021 Emmy nominations included more than just a few snubs, but perhaps the most glaring omission, at least for some fans, was Grey's Anatomy. When the Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, along with Television Academy CEO Frank Scherma, read off the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards on Tuesday, the ABC medical drama was not recognized in any category. In fact, a quick glance down the nominees list revealed that revealed that not only did Grey's not pick up a nod for best drama series, but Pompeo wasn't shown any love either.

While Grey's has continued to be a ratings powerhouse for the network and has consistently pulled in large audiences, averaging 8.3 million total viewers and a 2.0 in the key 18-49 demo in delayed viewing, the series recieved no love on Tuesday. Nominated in the Oustanding Drama category, where Grey's would have placed, was The Boys (Amazon Prime), Bridgerton (Netflix), The Crown (Netflix), The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Lovecraft Country (HBO), The Mandalorian (Disney+), Pose (FX), andThis Is Us (NBC).

Many fans had also argued that Pompeo should have been nominated in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on Grey's Anatomy Season 17, which saw her character battling COVID-19 and most of her scenes occurring in a beach dream sequence, her name was absent from the category. Instead, the nominees in the category include Uzo Aduba for In Treatment, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin for The Crown, Elisabeth Moss for The Handmaid's Tale, Mj Rodriguez for Pose, and Jurnee Smollett for Lovecraft Country. Unfortunately for Pompeo and her fans, this is a tale as old as time.

Despite more than 10 seasons of portraying Dr. Meredith Grey, Pompeo has never been nominated for an Emmy. The actress first began portraying her onscreen counterpart back in 2005, when Grey's Anatomy first debuted, and has remained a TV staple ever since. While Pompeo has consistently been snubbed, her co-stars have fared a little better. In total, Grey's Anatomy has received 39 nominations and five wins. In 2007, former series star Katherine Heigl took home an Emmy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category for her portrayal of Izzie Stevens. Chandra Wilson, Sandra Oh, and T.R. Knight were all also nominated for their work.

It is not all bad news for the show and Pompeo, though, because they will get another chance to land that nomination. In May, ABC handed the medical drama a Season 18 renewal, the network also greenlighting a fifth season of Grey's spinoff series Station 19. As part of the renewal, Pompeo extended her contract, confirming that she will continue portraying Dr. Meredith Grey for at least one more season.

At this time, Grey's Anatomy Season 18 does not have a premiere date. The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, with Cedric the Entertainer hosting, on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.