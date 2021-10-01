‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Bumps ‘Underworld’ Alum to Main Cast, Teasing New Love Triangle

Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy premiered on Sept. 30, and the medical drama is leaning into Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) love life this year. After the death of her ex-boyfriend Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianiotti) and making her peace with the loss of Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) all those years ago, Meredith seems to be open to something new, and that something new could be new series regular Scott Speedman. Grey’s Anatomy has been teasing someone returning from Meredith’s past, but Speedman is definitely a romantic curveball.

Grey’s fans will recognize the Underworld alum from an episode in season 14. Speedman played Dr. Nick Marsh, a transplant surgeon from another hospital who had an instant connection with Meredith. While he only appeared In one memorable episode three seasons ago, fans were Intrigued by their spark. Deadline reports that Speedman has been upped to series regular and will appear in the rest of the season at least. After Meredith and Nick run into each other while in Minnesota, the chemistry was back immediately.

https://twitter.com/fabixelisa/status/1443761564394328069?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

However, she tells Nick that while she’s not currently seeing anybody, she was, implying that she and Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood) dated in between seasons but broke up because his son couldn’t handle it. However, there is no way that the entirety of Meredith and Cormac’s relationship played out offscreen, so Grey’s fans are gearing up for their next great love triangle.

#GreysAnatomy



HOW SOME OF YALL CANT REMEMBER ABOUT NICK MARSH?????

not real fans… pic.twitter.com/lUxGeaynwe — ℳ 𝒫 ★ COWBOY CARTER ★ (@lattedinociii) October 1, 2021

“Trying not to get too attached to Nick because knowing Shonda, she’ll kill him off too,” tweeted one concerned viewer.

HE EVEN HAS OLD GREYS VIBES LMAO NICK NEEDS TO STAYYYYY #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/SvXnPj6XGe — ✱🇦🇷 (@iconiccbellarke) October 1, 2021

“So no one is going to bring up the fact Meredith & McWidow briefly dated and we were robbed of that?!!!????” tweeted another fan.

https://twitter.com/naishepherd/status/1443760016767475718?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“This was the season we were finally going to give Meredith and Hayes a chance, and you all bring back a one episode one-off from three years ago.JUSTICE FOR CRISTINA’S GIFT!” tweeted another stressed viewer.

“i love how one half of the fandom is passing out because Nick is back, and the other half is still trying to figure out who is he,” joked another viewer.

“Scott Speedman is back as a series regular? Oh Nick and Meredith are gonna be endgame for sure. I see the vision,” tweeted another thrilled fan.