'Grey's Anatomy' Cast Upset About Ellen Pompeo's Return, Report Claims

While Ellen Pompeo has been making frequent returns to Grey's Anatomy since her departure as a series regular, it seems some of her former castmates aren't happy. Via an article in the Aug. 5, 2024 print edition of the National Enquirer, sources say that some stars of the ABC medical drama are upset following news that Pompeo will be appearing in multiple episodes of the upcoming 21st season.

"They are set to start shooting the next season soon, and the word is most of the cast resent Ellen for breezing in and out with little consideration for their hard work," the source alleged. Pompeo officially exited Grey's as a series regular in the middle of Season 19 but still stayed on to serve as narrator and executive producer. She's also appeared in numerous episodes since her exit and the series has managed to still stay pretty strong despite no longer having the "Grey" of Grey's Anatomy in the main cast.

(Photo: Liliane Lathan/ABC via Getty Images)

"A lot of people on the show are accusing her of using her power as executive producer to manipulate bosses and further her own goals without any thought to how they feel about it," the source claimed. "It means more screen time and storyline for Ellen – and less for them." With Meredith's recent returns, the show has been focusing on her Alzheimer's research, which has brought some consequences. After Catherine Fox found out about her research with Amelia, and having roped in Teddy and Owen, all four of them were stripped of their jobs at the hospital.

Since at least the beginning of Season 21 will likely center on the aftermath of it, it's not surprising that Ellen Pompeo will be coming back. Ratings have dipped since her departure, and reportedly, she's convinced that she's the one who can help turn it around. "She has a fair amount of righteousness about all the complaining she's hearing," the source explained. "She feels like she's saving the series, and they should be thanking her for coming back! Not only that, but they wouldn't even be in this show if it weren't for her. She's just taking up the bosses' offer to stay in the franchise. Now, neither Ellen nor her co-stars feel like breaking the ice – and it's made for an awkward atmosphere all around."

Of course, this is all speculation, and nothing is actually confirmed when it comes to the cast's feelings about Ellen Pompeo. Filming has started for Season 21, and there's no telling just what is happening behind the scenes, but when the show returns next month, that is all that matters. At the very least, Pompeo will be appearing in multiple episodes regardless, which is going to be as exciting as ever. Grey's Anatomy Season 21 premieres on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.