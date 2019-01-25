‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Meredith’s Love Triangle Intensifies as She Bonds With Link

Grey’s Anatomy gave Meredith Grey’s other suitor the chance to woo her, though working together did not go as smoothly at first.

The latest episode, titled “Help, I’m Alive,” saw Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Link (Chris Carmack) working together on a new patient, just hours before she was set to host a super hero-themed birthday party at her house. Meredith seemed to have a problem with Link’s methods, however, disagreeing on how relaxed he is about the situation.

Along with Jo (Camilla Luddington), the doctors work on a woman who fell to the ground from the third floor of a hotel. Her loved one reveals to the doctors that she is supposed to be getting married to him tomorrow.

Meredith and Link disagree on how to stabilize her patient for surgery. Before going into the O.R., Meredith questions Jo about why she ever thought she would get along romantically with the Ortho God.

“Before I met Alex (Justin Chambers), Link was the very best person that I knew and I Alex would say the same thing about you so… come on, Link’s a great guy,” Jo says.

“And Labradors are great dogs, they’re always happy to see you, they’re super cute and they are full of energy,” Meredith says.

Jo tells her she has to keep an open mind and get to know him, and then Link comes into the room and interrupts the conversation, seemingly after running up the stairs. Meredith barks at him when he makes a comment and leaves the room, and Link asks Jo why she suggested he ask her out too.

Meredith continues to snap at Link during the procedure, at one point asking him how he even became a doctor with his “everything will work itself out” attitude. Link starts to respond when Jo, interrupts and reveals that he had cancer growing up. However, Link interrupts her saying it’s not her story to tell.

“He’s not a lightweight. He’s not an idiot,” Jo tells Meredith, as Link successfully fixes one of the patient’s injuries, proving Meredith wrong on her skepticism in the process.

After the patient comes out of surgery, Link finds Meredith frustrated when she reveals that her The Hulk impersonator canceled for the party. Link volunteers to help her, saying he could use a party.

Back at Meredith’s, she and Link bond while they organize for the party and Link opens up about his past living with cancer as a child. He opens up about how his parents separated due to the pressure of his disease and how the whole ordeal taught him to not stress about the little things in life.

Meredith then apologizes for being an ass, though Link says he sort-of enjoys the chase. The conversation is interrupted when the kids arrive for little Bailey’s birthday party and Link presides over the festivities pretending to be Thor for the kids.

Could Link’s carefree attitude give him a leg up over DeLuca (Giacomo Giannotti)? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.