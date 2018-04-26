Lindsay Wagner Joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ as Alex’s Mom

Grey's Anatomy fans are finally about to meet Alex Karev's mother.

The ABC medical drama has announced that former The Bionic Woman and Scruples star Lindsay Wagner will play Helen Karev, the mother of fan-favorite doctor Alex Karev, in an upcoming episode, according to Deadline.

Wagner will reportedly take on the key guest role on the upcoming May 3 episode, titled "Fight For Your Mind," which was written by Andy Reaser and directed by series star Jesse Williams.

"Alex and Jo go on a road trip to Iowa to find Alex's mom, whom he hasn't heard from in a very long time. Meanwhile, Meredith gives a presentation on her mini-livers project, which attracts a ton of attention, and Jackson works to rebuild the foundation after its reputation is threatened," the episode description reads.

While little is known about Wagner's character, fans did catch a brief glimpse of a younger Helen Karev in a flashback during an episode earlier this season

News of Wagner's casting comes on the heels that Grey's Anatomy has been renewed for a 15th season, a move that will make it the longest-running primetime show in ABC's history.

"Grey's Anatomy has a special place in my heart, and millions of viewers feel the same way," ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement. "Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Gray Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever."

Despite the show's frequent cast turnover, fans have never left it behind, the series continuing to be a staple of ABC's Thursday-night schedule. The show is averaging a strong 2.0 18-49 rating and 7.7 million viewers, both numbers slightly down the season 13. The only ABC show with a better audience is the freshman hit medical drama The Good Doctor.

The show was likely going to get renewed regardless of the ratings, after-star Ellen Pompeo earned a salary rncrease and producing credit for future seasons. In January, she signed a deal for $20 million a season.

Fans thought the salary increase was why fan-favorite characters Dr. Arizona Robbins (Jessica Capshaw) and Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) were leaving after season 14. However, Pompeo and the show's producers insisted it was purely a creative decision.

Grey's Anatomy won the Best TV Series Golden Globe Drama in 2007 and former star Sandra Oh won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in 2006. The show earned Emmy nominations and won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Drama Ensemble in 2007.

The season 14 finale of Grey's Anatomy will air on Thursday, May 17 .