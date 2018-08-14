‘Grey’s Anatomy:’ Kevin McKidd Says Owen’s Love Life Will Get ‘Complicated’ in Season 15

Grey’s Anatomy‘s upcoming “Season of Love” might mean beloved characters finding romance again, but for Owen (Kevin McKidd) love can make things complicated.

As the trauma surgeon came to terms with possibly reuniting with his ex-wife Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) as both doctors took in a recovering addict teen mom and her baby boy, the season 14 finale of the ABC medical drama dropped a truth bomb at fans that will likely change everything.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the finale’s final moments, Owen and Amelia enjoyed the ferryboat wedding of Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) as newly appointed interim chief of surgery Teddy Altman (returning series regular Kim Raver) revealed to a patient she was pregnant, likely from her and Owen’s lost weekend in Berlin.

“It’s the ‘Season of Love,’ they say, and love can be complicated. And it is going to be complicated for a while for Owen,” McKidd told TVLine during the Television Critics Association summer press tour. “Owen has yearned to be a father, for years. It’s what broke him and Cristina up,” he recalled, “and it’s been the Holy Grail for him, to achieve that.”

That said, learning that Teddy is carrying his baby won’t be a celebration at first.

“We haven’t played that moment yet,” McKidd said, “but the reality is that the last time we saw them together, she basically said, ‘I never want to speak to you again! We’re done as friends and everything’ — and he deserved it! So, I think it’s going to be fun.”

The more romantic comedy-like 15th season of Grey’s will also see the titular doctor, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) possibly finding love again after the death of her big love Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).

“Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing,” showrunner Krista Vernon said recently. “But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in season 14]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep.”

Vernoff states that the question this season is not “Will Meredith find love again,” but “whom will she find love” with.

When asked about Speedman’s fan-favorite one-episode character possibly returning, Vernoff shared the real reason the show didn’t pursue the romance between Nick and Meredith.

“We all loved him, but Nick was designed as a one-episode guest star,” she noted, “which is the whole reason Scott agreed to come play him!”

Grey’s Anatomy will return for its 15th season with a two-hour season premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.