'Grey's Anatomy' Sets Justin Chambers Farewell Episode, Fans Still Upset Over Alex Karev’s Exit

Fans are continuing to react to Justin Chambers' Grey's Anatomy exit after the ABC drama revealed that it will officially send Dr. Alex Karev off in a March 5 farewell episode. Titled "Leave a Light On," a teaser for the upcoming episode showed previously aired scenes, including a clip from the Grey's pilot in 2005, teasing that fans will "see how his story ends." After 16 seasons, we're saying goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev. See how his story ends next Thursday on Grey's Anatomy. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/6J1Y9PVGKt — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 28, 2020 After 15 years on the series, the farewell episode will wrap up Alex's storyline. The beloved drama has been dropping subtle clues as to how the character would be written off ever since Chambers' January announcement that he was departing the series, on which he has been a staple since Season 1. The current set up, however, has not settled well with many fans, who have continued to express their upset with the Alex's storyline after he seemingly began to ghost wife Jo in recent episodes after having traveled back to Idaho to be with his mother. Keep scrolling to see how fans are reacting to the setup of Alex's departure.

​ "Alex Karev did NOT go through 16 seasons of the BEST character development in tv history to end his story with him ghosting his wife and best friend," wrote one fan of the series. "every single one of the og 5 deserved a better ending. what. the. F–." WE DID NOT GO THROUGH 16 SEASONS OF CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT WITH ONE OF THE BEST CHARACTER ARCHS IN HISTORY TO KICK ALEX OFF THE SHOW LIKE THIS 😩😡 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/K23r3klpU2 — Melissa Schamanek (@melsi_12) February 28, 2020 "This is bulls–," tweeted another viewer. "I'm livid with tonight's episode and I bet you anything we won't actually get Justin Chambers and we'll just get a lot of flashback scenes... just like this promo." prevnext

​ "[Grey's Anatomy] I really hope next week you'll honour Justin Chamber and all of the fans by giving Alex a sendoff that doesn't ruin his or go against his character or ruin his marriage with Jo!" added somebody else. i just wish Justin filmed a proper ending. i wish we knew that we would never see Alex Karev again. my heart hurts. not ready to say goodbye 🥺 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/YLnLi1n35J — grey's anatomy (@greysslovee) February 28, 2020 "I'm sorry, I know Alex won't be getting the farewell we would all like because Justin left, BUT C'MON!" commented another person. "I can't imagine he would just leave Jo with no warning like Izzy did to him. You better make Alexs' 'farewell' episode epic." prevnext

​ "I've been rocking with you forever but this Alex storyline is not it [Grey's Anatomy]," added somebody else. "I hope y'all have plans to bring Justin back for a proper goodbye. But the Grey and Hayes storyline is promising." So we’re gonna get some flashbacks and an offscreen send off? Some bullshit explanation that will make no sense?! How about the damn truth. What happened? Where is JUSTIN?! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/5LzzfyfnBN — Lyndsey Cox-Gaunt (@TickleThePear7) February 28, 2020 "Honestly can't think of a single good reason for Alex's weird exit like this," reacted another fan. "I know Justin Chambers wanted to leave, that's fine, but this is such a bizarre way for them to do it." prevnext

​ "In 17 seasons of [Grey's Anatomy] I have NEVER wished they would kill someone off, until Alex Karev," tweeted another viewer. "I REFUSE to believe that he would abandon the two people who ever loved him unconditionally. Let him die a good die." Alex ghosting jo and everyone who cares about him is not ok. Can the writers please get their shit together and give him the send off that he deserves?! #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/supKEzayWO — Michelle Eisenstadt (@michellebeth05) February 28, 2020 "Y'all really let longtime [Grey's Anatomy] fans down with this 'farewell' to alex," wrote another. "It doesn't even align with the man he became over the years. idc whose terrible idea this was, idek who wrote it, just FIX IT!" prevnext

​ "The ONLY way [Grey's Anatomy] can let Alex go w/o character assassination is killing him, no matter how much it hurts," expressed one viewer. "They CANNOT regress him back to season one Alex after so much growth. He wouldn't do to Jo what Izzie did to him. He wouldn't just up & leave. It doesn't make sense." Ooh #GreysAnatomy is doing a big goodbye for Alex Karev next week. They must be killing him off. I bet he never made it to Iowa, died on the way? pic.twitter.com/7r15HJyqbQ — Gina Carbone (@ginacarbone) February 28, 2020 "Alex Karev had the absolute best character development so his exit better be the BEST exit [Grey's Anatomy] ever did," added somebody else. "If they pull what they did with George I'll never watch again." prevnext

​ "If we're saying goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev, please show some respect for his story," wrote one viewer. "He's not the guy who leaves his person behind without even replying her messages. Alex deserves an incredible ending." I don’t want Alex Karev to be dead, but I know that he would not treat Meredith and Jo like this and just vanish. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/CchbQ0PpDf — KSRebelBelle18 (@KSRebelBelle18) February 28, 2020 "Nope. Nope. Sorry. I refuse to accept this. Alex would NEVER do this to Jo," wrote another. "we didn't go through 16 seasons of character development for this BS. He better be dead somewhere, that's the only reason. Don't even play this he left her crap." prevnext