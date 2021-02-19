'Grey's Anatomy' Star Jesse Williams Wants a Jackson and April Reunion Following Sarah Drew's Exit

✖

Grey's Anatomy star Jesse Williams is still holding out hope for a Jackson and April (Sarah Drew) reunion. The actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight where he dished on his fictional relationships –– past and current –– and compared the love stories he'd like to see. "They are incredible together," Williams said, referencing Jackson and April. "I am a fan [of Drew's] and she is absolutely one of the most special people I’ve worked with. We developed those storylines together with our incredible writers, so it’ll always hold a very real place in my heart and memories. We stay in contact. She is the sweetest." He added that he would "love any opportunity for us to continue that story" because the former couple has "an ability to communicate and be vulnerable with each other and push each other."

Currently, Dr. Jackson Avery is in a relationship with Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington). The two came together after Avery's relationship with Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss) fizzled out and Wilson's husband Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) left Grey-Sloan to be with his long-lost love Izzy Stephens (Katherine Heigl). "I think it’s great. I think it’s fun. Camilla’s a lot of fun to work with," Williams said. "There is a lightness, a comedic kind of tightrope that they’re walking because we’re keeping it light, but I feel like this could go badly at any moment."

He adds, "People very often declare, 'It’ll just be sex. It’ll just be this. Don’t worry. The rest is covered,' and it’s not... At the time they could sincerely mean it, but we are emotional beings whether we wear it outside or inside, so I think it’s tricky and that makes it fun to play." Williams continued, "they are both a bit of a mess. They have both had failure [with] their romantic lives and rejection, I think, and insecurity comes with that. That’s real." He says, "Everyone isn’t this gallant, overconfident person no matter what you think about how they look or their success. We’re all insecure, so that’s an interesting thing to play."

Though, it's not bad yet. Williams thinks the couple is in a good place currently and recognizes that it's a nice place to be in –– especially given both parties' rough pasts. "They are giving each other confidence. Like, 'Look, I like this about you. I am really into this about you and that’s enough,' which is really all a lot of us are asking sometimes... [for someone to say,] 'I like you exactly the way you are and that’s good enough for me,'" he said. "Sometimes that doesn’t necessarily have to be revolutionary in our life, but it just gives us something solid that we can touch and feel and we know it’s there and we can go on about our day."