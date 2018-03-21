‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Isaiah Washington Claims He Was Fired Because of Racism

Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey’s Anatomy 11 years ago, and he’s speaking out about the “real” reason behind it.

The actor, who played heart surgeon Preston Burke for the first three seasons of the ABC medical drama, insists he was let go from the series in 2007 over false accusations fueled by an allegedly racist ABC executive, also claiming series creator Shonda Rhimes knows all about it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just had an hour long conversation with Shonda Rhimes and she said, and I quote, she has really nothing good to say about ABC or Howard Davine, and his racist, biased behavior,” Washington told TMZ.

He added: “And she thinks, like ‘Time’s Up’, he needs to be investigated. I’m hoping the ACLU, Time’s Up, I’m hoping the civil rights people go after Howard Davine.”

Washington also told TMZ he was tipped off about Davine’s actions by a whistleblower.

“How dare he speak ill of me when I have been able to carve out a minute sense of working after he made the decision to throw me under the bus, according to one of his employees.”

Washington was let go from Grey’s Anatomy after a series of on-set clashes with Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight. His departure remains one of the most shocking exits from the long-running ABC medical drama, along with Dempsey and Knight.

The root of the on-set drama came from Washington allegedly using a homophobic slur against openly gay co-star Knight, and later repeating the slur to the press when asked about it during an awards ceremony.

Preston Burke left the hospital after leaving Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) at the altar during the season three finale. Washington made a special appearance in season 10, to help wrap up Cristina’s storyline ahead of Oh’s exit from the series.

Shonda Rhimes has not commented on Washington’s allegations publicly.

The show recently announced that series regulars Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw will be exiting at end of its fourteenth season. Rhimes took to social media at the time to comment on the cast shakeup.

“It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters. Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic — both the LBGTQ and devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and for inspiring women around the globe. They will always be a part of our Shondaland family.”

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.