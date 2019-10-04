‘Grey’s Anatomy’: How Link Reacted to Amelia’s Pregnancy News

Amelia’s surprise pregnancy was Grey’s Anatomy‘s biggest bombshell in the Season 16 premiere. After noticing changes in her body, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) came to the realization she is pregnant with Link’s (Chris Carmack) child. While the decision as to what to do next sat on her shoulders, the episode saw as both doctors worked through the big twist together and came out the other side stronger than ever.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 2: “Back in the Saddle”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode did not wait long to establish Amelia feeling very conflicted after finding out she is pregnant. Given her history with pregnancy, the doctor struggled to make a decision, but chose to rip the bandaid when telling her boyfriend, Link, rather than keeping it a secret.

In a conversation in the stairwell, Amelia blurts out her pregnancy news to the unsuspecting surgeon. He stays in shock at the news while Amelia admits she is not sure what she will do, and she is then paged for an emergency so she leaves him to think things over.

Link rushes to his friend Jo (Camilla Luddington) and shares the shocking news with her, as well as his fears. He admits he is worried about bringing a child into the world, first because of his cancer history where spent his childhood in the hospital and watching his parents fight about it.

He also says the 24-hour news cycle and global warming are also big issues that would make him hesitate about having a baby, but he knows that it’s Amelia’s choice so he wonders if he should keep quiet. Jo tells him that while it is ultimately Amelia’s choice, he is also allowed to have an opinion.

Later, the couple meets and discuss Amelia’s past. She shares her history of giving birth to a baby with no brain, and her choice to give up his organs after his birth. She understands that the odds of that happening again are minuscule but the thought petrifies her anyway. She also says that while she is in a good place in her sobriety and her career, she doesn’t think the fact she could give a baby a good life is enough of a reason to have one.

After hearing her story, Link says all his fears went away and all he cares about is making sure nothing ever hurts her like she has been hurt in the past. If she wants to have the baby then he will be a good parent, if she wants to have an abortion, he will do what he can to help. All that matters is her happiness. Amelia sits in his words for a second before walking out in frustration.

Link and Amelia then get together at the end of the episode to discuss what happened. She admits she was scared about going through with the pregnancy alone, but his response to the news and unconditional support (with help from her hormones) made her realize she might be in love with him.

She then says she believes they will make a great kid, and she really wants to meet it. Amelia and Link are officially parents-to-be, and one of the strongest couples on the show.

Do you love Amelia and Link as much as we do now? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.