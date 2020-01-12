‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Giacomo Gianniotti’s Fate Revealed After Justin Chambers Exit

Grey’s Anatomy star Giacomo Gianniotti isn’t hanging up his white lab coat anytime soon. Just hours before series star Justin Chambers announced that he would be leaving the series after 15 years, Gianniotti, who portrays Meredith Grey’s love interest Andrew DeLuca, sparked concern that he, too, would be making an exit from the medical drama following a series of cryptic messages alluding to a major career loss.

Although Gianniotti has not responded to the speculation, TV Guide has since confirmed that the posts had no relation to his role on Grey’s.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Concern over the actors fate on the series was sparked on Thursday, just as Chambers announced his departure, when Gianniotti took to his Instagram Story expressing his concern over a “big loss” in his career.

“Today I finally accept defeat, to a long battle I have been in for the last couple weeks in my career,” Gianniotti wrote. “I took an L, a big L. L stands for LOSS in case you were wondering. I’m devastated. Truly.”

“In the many battles of this war we call life; sometimes you have a winning streak,” he continued. “Battle after battle is won. You get confident. You get cocky. You get comfortable. You lean on your infantry, your generals and captains who have done so well. Your community. You step back. You speak less. You shut one eye. You trust more. And sometimes, not always, because of this you are defeated.”

“[In] life, as many mentors of mine have told me, is a war, made up of many battles that are won and [lost],” he wrote. “This battle was lost, and it was humbling to say the least.”

Gianniotti, who never explained any specifics of his “loss,” went on to reflect on his emotions and also called out his own entitlement, though he assured fans in a final message that “all is good.”

“For everyone wondering, I am absolutely fine,” he wrote. “As I said, just wanted to impart some wisdom form life. That’s all. All is good! Thanks for your concern!”

The series of messages prompted many fans to flock to the comments section of one of the actor’s recent posts, which directed them to his Instagram Story, to ask if he was leaving the ABC drama.

“Are you leaving greys?” asked one. “Please nooo.”

“Please tell me you’re not leaving Grey’s Anatomy,” wrote another.

“My God! Please, you’re not leaving Grey’s, are you?” questioned a third fan. “we are distressed here!”

Grey’s Anatomy Season 16 returns with a fresh batch of episodes on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.