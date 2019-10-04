‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Sound off After Maggie and Jackson’s Breakup Leads to Anger

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Maggie and Jackson ended their long and tumultuous relationship during the Season 16 premiere, and it looks like this split will be one of the messiest in the show’s history. The ABC medical drama’s latest episode followed the aftermath of the controversial couple’s breakup, and the bitterness surrounding it after Jackson’s (Jesse Williams) quick rebound.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 2: “Back in the Saddle”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thursday’s new episode began with Maggie (Kelly McCreary) cleaning out her things from Jackson’s apartment with Amelia’s (Caterina Scorsone). While much of the conversation was focused on the reveal of Amelia’s surprise pregnancy, the conversation was interrupted when Amelia saw something on her phone and said “Ew!”

After some pushing from Maggie, Amelia showed Maggie a new Instagram post Jackson had shared of a sunset with the caption including “#freedom,” seemingly hinting his feelings about the end of the relationship.

With Maggie already not taking the end of the relationship — and Jackson quickly moving with a new flirtation with Station 19’s Vic (Barrett Doss) — very well, the heart surgeon goes on a tirade about how she feels great to no longer be suffocated by a weaker man’s need to change her.

Fans, who have already shared mixed responses to the breakup, were split on Maggie’s anger. Some celebrated her strength and criticized Jackson for moving on too fast, while others complained about her being more annoying than ever as a scorned ex-girlfriend.

Freedom? Yeah me too Jackson I feel freedom from that horrendous relationship too #GreysAnatomy — Shay 🦄💋 (@Shaykespeare23) October 4, 2019

Ughhh, so we really doing this Jackson and Maggie nasty breakup. This is dumb as hell!! #GreysAnatomy — Dawn Marissa (@DawnMarissa1) October 4, 2019

Steal all the toilet paper Maggie !! #GreysAnatomy — Mykaila Stewart (@MykailaStewart) October 4, 2019

Her rant continues as they arrive at the hospital, and is randomly interrupted after a man randomly bumps into her parked car just outside of the ER and sustains serious injuries.

As they enter the E.R., Maggie runs into Jackson and immediately confronts him passive aggressively about the Instagram photo. She also rants about him and Vic, saying Jackson is probably happy to be with a firefighter who is not as smart as him so he can control her. Jackson is offended by Maggie’s words and chooses to walk away.

😂😂They gonna have Maggie shade the hell outta Jackson. I love it #GreysAnatomy — Just Curious (@purplerose_dv) October 4, 2019

Bruh Maggie is so ANNOYING #GreysAnatomy — ♡ ♓︎ (@staargrlxo) October 4, 2019

I do not approve of these latest developments in the Maggie – Jackson love situation. #GreysAnatomy — entha (@enthahotness) October 4, 2019

Maggie continues to sulk for most of the episode, even relating to her patient’s loved one who seems to be in an unhappy relationship. The conversation helps her realize the breakup was the right thing to do for both her and Jackson.

Near the end of the episode, Maggie and Jackson end up sharing an elevator and it gives them a chance to talk. Jackson says Vic is smart and compliments him differently. Maggie apologizes for her rude comments, but brings up his “[freedom]” comments.

Jackson is convinced he did not mean to hurt her feelings on purpose when he posted the caption, but stays silent when she points out it might have been an involuntary reflection of how he feels.

Jackson really don’t have to explain himself to Maggie though 🤷🏾‍♀️ #GreysAnatomy — 👽🌻 (@__KIDD_) October 4, 2019

Maggie wanna be wronged so bad girl that man wasn’t even thinking about you when he posted that shut up #GreysAnatomy — Shay 🦄💋 (@Shaykespeare23) October 4, 2019

Maggie sis you ran Jackson off your with all of your annoying rules and regulations your damn self so don’t go blaming this break up all on him #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/2313ZLvC7g — Luv Wins ✊🏾 Resist 🌊🌊🌊 (@luvwinsresist) October 4, 2019

Can the former couple ever make amends? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.