‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Seething With Fury at Finale Relationship Twist
Grey's Anatomy season 17 came to an end tonight, with some major changes for everyone's favorites at Grey Sloan Memorial. Maggie and Winston got married, Teddy and Owen got engaged again, and Jo adopted Luna, turning over a new leaf in her quest to better her life. Add in Meredith fully recovered from COVID-19 and thriving as the head of the residency program, and it seemed like the season was going to end on a high note for everyone.
However, a last-minute relationship twist sent fans reeling with sorrow. While Amelia had been feeling some apprehension over her relationship with Link due to his sunny disposition and her propensity to darkness, her boyfriend and baby daddy was ready to go all in on their relationship. At the end of the episode with all of Amelia's nieces and nephews in tow and four different rings in hand, Link proposes to Amelia, who tragically turns him down. How did this twist ending go down with fans on Twitter? Not well.
"So Teddy & Owen got a happy ending but not Link & Amelia??" wrote one frustrated fan.
no because I really thought Amelink was gonna be endgame #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/F3QgwG3l3O— L🇯🇲 | BLM✊🏾 (@thatgirlateja) June 4, 2021
"MAN YALL BROKE MY MAN LINKS HEART AFTER HE PROPOSED WITH 4 RINGS AND ALL THE KIDS??!!! [middle finger emoji] HOW DARE YOU!" tweeted another irate viewer.
KRISTA U HAVE NO BUSINESS BREAKING OUR HEARTS LIKE THIS ITS NOT FUNNY #GREYSANATOMY pic.twitter.com/ONPMbv8sbL— eya (@ameliaddie) June 4, 2021
"WHEN I CATCH AMELIA ITS ON SIGHT," wrote another fan.
krista really said amelink the most loved couple in the show rn? destroy them. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/yR30GtyEZh— 🌌 (@remanencex) June 4, 2021
all i want for Amelia is to stay sober& happy with Link, is it too much to ask 😩— Kristine (@__kristine_h) June 4, 2021
#GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/uIeyizQZVU
Still, it wasn't all sorry and frustration. Jo finding happiness with Luna was the source of a lot of joy for viewers.
JO AND LUNA IN JACKSONS OLD APARTMENT. MY HEART CANT TAKE THIS. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/XTUUGmhmDn— Karla (@mcsteamysbae) June 4, 2021
Plus, seeing Maggie find happiness with Winston was a high point as well. "WE GOT OUR MAGSTON WEDDING AND A JACKSON APPEARANCE AND JO HAS LUNA BYE IM NOT OK," tweeted a happy viewer.
MAGGIE LOOKS SO GOOD YESSS BLACK EXCELLENCE #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/VedlYEJmDs— amaya ミ☆ (@voidposie) June 4, 2021
However, the highlight of the episode was definitely seeing Meredith thrive at home with her kids and at work after months of being in a coma.
MEREDITH IS BACK IN HER ELEMENT #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/bUAWqJp1qA— mariam ♥ (@merdersworld) June 4, 2021
she is for sure checking out that ass #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/IxcrMR1arV— demi. 🌸 (@greysfics) June 4, 2021
"The way this feels like series finale, but isn’t, is strangely comforting," summed up another fan.
The smile 🥺 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/CiXQiN4pRq— Vicky💮 (@merderxgrey) June 4, 2021