‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Seething With Fury at Finale Relationship Twist

Grey's Anatomy season 17 came to an end tonight, with some major changes for everyone's favorites at Grey Sloan Memorial. Maggie and Winston got married, Teddy and Owen got engaged again, and Jo adopted Luna, turning over a new leaf in her quest to better her life. Add in Meredith fully recovered from COVID-19 and thriving as the head of the residency program, and it seemed like the season was going to end on a high note for everyone.

However, a last-minute relationship twist sent fans reeling with sorrow. While Amelia had been feeling some apprehension over her relationship with Link due to his sunny disposition and her propensity to darkness, her boyfriend and baby daddy was ready to go all in on their relationship. At the end of the episode with all of Amelia's nieces and nephews in tow and four different rings in hand, Link proposes to Amelia, who tragically turns him down. How did this twist ending go down with fans on Twitter? Not well.