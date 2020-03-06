‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Outraged Over Justin Chambers’ Dr. Alex Karev’s Exit From Show in Farewell Episode

Fans are weighing in with their upset after Grey’s Anatomy‘s farewell episode to Justin Chambers‘ onscreen counterpart Dr. Alex Karev. Chambers, who had been among the original group of interns that appeared in the beloved ABC medical drama’s freshmen season, had announced in January that he would be leaving the show, and Thursday night’s brand new episode finally wrapped up his storyline in a way that was not satisfying for many long-time viewers.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 16, “Leave a Light On.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After revealing throughout the second half of the season that Alex had left to visit his mother in Idaho, and had later altogether stopped communicating with anyone back home, it was revealed in Thursday night’s episode via four different letters that he had actually moved to Kansas to be with his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens, and their 5-year-old twins.

“You always said Christina was your person, then I was your person, but you’ve always been your own damn person,” his letter to Meredith read in part. “You are my best friend and I will miss the hell out of you but I’m finally exactly where I should be. I never had that before.”

Keep scrolling to see how some fans are reacting to Dr. Alex Karev’s ending.

​

“I’d honestly rather have Alex Karev die THAN have [Grey’s Anatomy] ruin 16 seasons of character development to have him ghost everyone, and leave his wife for IZZY F–ING STEVENS,” wrote one viewer.

Imagine being such a bad writer that the fandom wishes Alex died instead of ….THIS #GreysAnatomy #GreysAnatomy16 pic.twitter.com/wJKvBMvjdR — Val ⚜️🐻 (@valerie_galery) March 6, 2020

“alex karev did NOT go through 16 seasons of the BEST character development in tv history to end his story with him ghosting his wife and best friend,” tweeted another. “every single one of the og 5 deserved a better ending. what. the. F–.”

​

“So you’re telling me Alex is going to leave Jo unexpectedly and sign divorce papers and mail them to her so that he can go be with Izzy who left him unexpectedly and signed divorce papers and mailed them to him???” questioned on person. “The F–???”

the writers tryna make us believe alex is still in love with izzie when he made zero effort to contact her over the last 10 years #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/IGakg7mWK6 — maia (@merxxgrey) March 6, 2020

“I think that not giving Alex a final episode was highly disrespectful to the fans, the actor, and the character,” commented somebody else. “We’re really supposed to believe that ALEX would ghost his wife and best friend? Hell no. As an original he deserved a better ending.”

​

“Alex karev really had one of the best character developments on television, just for him to leave to his wife and best friend without notice to get back with his ex wife, izzie, who literally did the exact same thing to him,” reacted another fan. “Smells like bulls– to me.”

everyone right now when Alex said he’s back with Izzie: #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/LIgmXE4LGL — Carrie McKenna (@carriemmckenna) March 6, 2020

“Izzie having Alex’s kids and not telling him all these years and him going back to her now is reverse character development at its worst,” another person slammed the episode.

​

“I am gonna pretend Alex Karev is dead and DID NOT abandon his entire family for Izzie Stevens,” wrote another fan of the series.

no fucking way did alex just leave jo for izzie fucking stevens??? the same izzie that we haven’t seen for 10 seasons??? i refuse to believe he’d do the same to jo what izzie did to him. this is literally sickening. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/uopMohxGd7 — 𝑗𝑜𝑎𝑛𝑛༄ (@holyfaulkner) March 6, 2020

“Ok Shonda you’re fired!” slammed one. “How you going to make a character like Alex Karev grow into one of the best men on this damn show and end his storyline with this BULLS–?!!!”

​

“I have decided that Alex Karev died on the way to see his mum and his body was never claimed. End,” wrote somebody else.

This is worse than Derek Shepherd being killed off. This is abandonment of a character that has been through hell and back and who GREW from it. A character that is now inflicting intentional pain on his fragile wife. Alex Karev would NEVER have done this. Never. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/PxcnYprqAf — Natacha (@Blerd_Life) March 6, 2020

“I know Justin Chambers quit. Saying goodbye sucks. BUT… To write LETTERS?,” tweeted another viewer. “Jo getting a dear John letter? Who does that? Maybe season 1 or 2 Alex… Nah. Not even HIM. Especially not GROWN Alex Karev.”

​

“I can’t believe they managed to ruin 15 years and 16 seasons worth of character development in one episode,” added one. “Alex sweetie you didn’t deserve this.”

Are you serious? Who decided that this was a good ending for Alex? I’m done. I’m hurt. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/VZOqGctJlU — v (@vanessacooksonn) March 6, 2020

“Just ignoring the end that they gave to Alex Karev,” commented another. “It’s so unfair. Years and years of developing for nothing. He would never leave Jo or Meredith like this. That’s not the Karev that I used to know.”

Slide 7

“When you pray they won’t kill off Alex Karev and they don’t but the way they do write him off makes you wish they had just killed him,” wrote one fan.

I’m going to forget I ever saw this episode and just tell myself that Alex died. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/UeJdX769lD — Christalyn S (@Christalyn13) March 6, 2020

“Remember when we all used to joke about how Alex would leave Jo for Izzie and find out she had his kids? Well, jokes on us now,” tweeted another.