‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fan-Favorites Get Married in Surprise Halloween-Themed Ceremony

Only Grey’s Anatomy would stage a surprise wedding with the bride wearing a white dress covered in blood. The ABC medical drama series’ latest Halloween episode saw as Alex (Justin Chambers) and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) continued their efforts to improve new hospital Pac North. The struggling hospital’s renovations took a turn when construction had to be halted after workers found a mass grave while they were digging. The doctors’ difficult day, however, took a surprise return after a fan-favorite couple spontaneously made their marriage official.

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 16, Episode 6: “Whistlin’ Past the Graveyard”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alex spent most of the episode juggling a visit from serious investors for the hospital, as a crisis kept making people in the E.R. sick with no explanation. Things got worse after the discovery of the mass grave, which led to many employees at the hospital to be freaked out, thinking the place might actually be haunted.

Jo (Camilla Luddington) surprisingly had the holiday off from Grey Sloan Memorial and spent the day at Pac North dressed in corpse bride, keeping her husband company during his stressful day.

She even helped with patients when people started getting sick for mysterious reasons after they were given blood in the ER. Alex, Richard and Owen (Kevin McKidd) later discovered the refrigerator where the blood was being kept had broken down, so the compromised blood was harming patients.

The mass grave, the blood situation, and several of the employees confusing Jo’s costume with an actual ghost haunting the hospital took Alex to his breaking point.

Before heading out he ended up screaming at some of the doctors and nurses telling them that the place is not haunted, and they all have to work together to continue to turn the hospital around.

Jo says she is impressed by him as a leader and suggests they celebrate the end of a crappy day with something special. Alex then smiles and asks if the courthouse is open on Halloween. Near the end of the episode, Jo and Alex are seen in the courthouse finally getting married, with both of them wearing Halloween costumes. Jo gives Alex a freakout when she hints she could be pregnant, but she laughs it off as a joke. Alex, however, was not upset at the thought of them having kids soon.

Fans of the show will remember Jo and Alex got married at the end of Season 14. In Season 15, the doctors realized they had never turned in their marriage license so they had not gotten legally married. Now, their union is officially official.

Will Jo and Alex be the next to get pregnant? Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.