‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Ellen Pompeo Hints Season 16 Could Be the Last

Grey’s Anatomy may have an end date in sight after all, as series star Ellen Pompeo wonders if she will be up for more seasons once her contract expires.

As fans count the days until the season 15 premiere next week, Ellen Pompeo hinted that the long running medical drama might see its series finale at the end of its 16th season, though no formal announcement has been made.

In the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, the actress who has played the role of Meredith Grey on the series since episode one responded with an ominous message when asked if she would go beyond a 16th season.

“I’m clearly not prepared right now to make any formal announcement about what my future is on the show, but I am feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell,” Pompeo told the publication. “It’s about time that I mix it up. I’m definitely looking for a change.”

With its upcoming 15th season, Grey’s is set to tie ER as the longest running medical dramas on television, breaking the record with a possible 16th season in the 2019-2020 season. Given the ABC drama’s continued success in the ratings, a 16th season renewal is pretty much a sure thing.

Whenever the series does announce its official end, TVLine reports, series creator Shonda Rhimes — who handed over Grey’s showrunning duties to executive producer Krista Vernoff in season 14 — will return to write the final episode.

“I have written the end of the show at least six times,” Rhimes told Entertainment Weekly. “But we just don’t end. Every time I thought, ‘This is how the show should end,’ we’ve gone past those moments, so I’ve stopped trying. I have no idea now.”

Even if there is an end date in sight, there is still much more story for fans to look forward to in season 15; including Meredith Grey’s return into the world of dating, as she juggles her groundbreaking surgical career and her duties as a single mother of three.

“Yes, [Mer]’s a single mom, and that complicates a dating life. And yes, she’s a surgical marvel with new, game changing medical ideas she’ll be pursuing,” Vernoff told TVLine back in August. “But she also hasn’t dated at all since [Martin Henderson’s] Nathan Riggs left [in season 14]. And the one-two punch of meeting [Scott Speedman’s] Nick Marsh awoke a desire in her that she can’t put back to sleep.”

Fans got an early look at Meredith returning to the dating scene in the season 15 trailer, which showed her in bed with resident Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). However, Vernoff revealed shortly after the trailer sparked conversation among fans that DeLuca will not be the “big love” set to woo her this season.

The 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy premieres with a two-hour special episode Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.