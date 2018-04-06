‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Twitter Explodes After [Spoiler’s] Cancer Scare

One of Grey’s Anatomy‘s departing characters had quite a scare during the latest episode.

After suspecting that a doctor at another hospital is misdiagnosing patients on purpose to make money, Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) and Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) go undercover and stop by the doctor’s office, but when the man performs a mammogram on Arizona, the doctors are shocked to find what looks like breast cancer on her scan.

The doctors rush back to Grey Sloan Memorial and enlist April (Sarah Drew) to perform another mammogram on Arizona, and the scan comes out clean, meaning the doctor has been falsifying scans to convince patients they are sick.

Fans of Arizona were furious at the sketchy doctor, as well as the possibility that one of their favorite characters, who is set to leave the show at the end of the current season, could die from cancer.

OH SHIT SIKE! PIECE OF SHIT DOCTOR DONT YOU DARE THAT TO MY ARIZONA #GreysAnatomy — ʲᵉˢˢ⭐️ (@lethallolita_) April 6, 2018

I straight up wept when that “doctor” said Arizona (@JessicaCapshaw) had cancer, so thanks #greysabc #GreysAnatomy — Jaclyn (@jaclynkathleen_) April 6, 2018

Thanks for giving me a heart attack @shondarhimes! #GreysAnatomy trying to make me think Arizona had cancer — Kristen Morgan (@Number_1Weirdo) April 6, 2018

In early March, Grey’s made headlines after it was announced that Capshaw and Sarah Drew would be exiting the series at the end of the current season.

Capshaw has been on the show for 10 seasons, nine of them as a series regular, playing Dr. Arizona Robbins; Drew has been on Grey’s for nine seasons, eight of them as a series regular, playing Dr. April Kepner.

At the time, Capshaw commented on the exit news on social media.

“For the past 10 years I have had the rare privilege of not only playing Arizona Robbins, but also being madly in love with playing her.”

“Arizona Robbins is kind, intelligent, funny, insightful, bold, playful, fierce, and really good at her job. She was one of the first members of the LGBTQ community to be represented in a series regular role on Network Television. Her impact on the world is permanent and and forever. Forever,” Capshaw continued.

“I am sad to see her go, but I am consoled by the idea that she will continue to live on and on in all of our consciences and our imaginations,” she added.

Lastly, Capshaw included a message to series creator Shonda Rhimes, thanking her “with a heart full of love” for “the ride on this incredible roller coaster.”

We’ll have to wait until May to see how April and Arizona’s storyline is wrapped up, but fans are already celebrating the fan favorite characters.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.