‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Cast in CBS Comedy Pilot

A Grey’s Anatomy alum has landed a new show.

Deadline reports that Kate Walsh will star opposite Rhys Darby in the new CBS pilot The Tillbrooks.

From Tara Hernandez and Warner Bros. Television, The Tillbrooks is a “historical spin” on the classic multi-cam family sitcom. It centers around the upper-middle-class Tillbrooks “as they navigate life, love, and scandal in 19th Century England.”

Walsh is set to portray Tillbrooks matriarch Jocelyn, “who knows what she wants and expects to get it.” Jocelyn is highly theatrical and exceedingly ambitious. She can “frequently be found breaking out into song or scheming for ways to elevate her family’s status.” Along with Darby, Walsh joins Hayley Griffith, Mia Challis, Shiv Pai, and child actor Jax James.

Kate Walsh is best known for her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery on Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff, Private Practice. After guest starring in Season 1, she joined the main cast of Grey’s for Seasons 2 and 3. Walsh then moved over to Private Practice, starring in the Grey’s spinoff for all six seasons from 2007 to 2013, occasionally popping up on Grey’s Anatomy during that time. She has also appeared in Seasons 18 and 19 of Grey’s, and the current 22nd season.

Other notable roles include The Handler in The Umbrella Academy, Madeline in Emily in Paris, Olivia Baker in 13 Reasons Why, Elizabeth in Almost Love, Elizabeth Davelli in Girls Trip, Rebecca Wright in Bad Judge, Kathleen Morgan in Just Before I Go, Mal in Scary Movie 5, and Barbara Weston in Kicking & Screaming, among many others. Upcoming, Walsh will be starring in the comedy series Joint Custody alongside Andy Daly, J.P. Manoux, and Virginia Hamilton, as well as the feature film What the F— Is My Password?! With Alexander Ludwig, Kal Penn, and Stephen Dorff.

Additional details surrounding The Tillbrooks have not been shared, but with casting underway, it might not be long until more information is revealed. CBS is looking to fill its comedy slot with The Neighborhood, ending after its current eighth season. Freshman comedy DMV has yet to be renewed or canceled for next season, while Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage and Ghosts will be coming back, so The Tillbrooks might be the show to fill up CBS’ comedy lineup. For now, fans will have to wait and see.