‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Cast in ‘Shifting Gears’

Jesse Williams is coming back to ABC.

Variety reports that the former Grey’s Anatomy star has landed a recurring role on Shifting Gears.

Williams will portray Andy, “a single dad who frequents Riley’s (Kat Dennings) coffee cart and has eyes for Riley, too.” He joins series stars Tim Allen and Dennings, as well as cast members Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis.

(Gilles Mingasson/ABC via Getty Images) JESSE WILLIAMS

Created by Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully, Shifting Gears premiered in January. It follows Allen’s Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, “the real restoration begins.” Season 2 premiered on Oct. 1 and saw a Home Improvement reunion, with Patricia Richardson, Richard Karn, and Debbe Dunning guest starring in the season opener.

Jesse Williams is best known for his role as Dr. Jackson Avery on the fellow ABC series Grey’s Anatomy. He joined in a recurring role for Season 6 in 2009 and was upped to series regular for the following season. Williams officially left the series in Season 17 in 2022 but has occasionally returned in brief guest appearances since then. He most recently appeared in Season 22, Episode 4, “Goodbye Horses,” which aired on Oct. 30.

(Disney/Raymond Liu) TIM ALLEN, KAT DENNINGS

Additional credits include Hotel Costiera, What We Hide, Only Murders in the Building, Your Place or Mine, Secret Headquarters, Little Fires Everywhere, The Butler, The Cabin in the Woods, and Beyond the Break. Williams also provided the voice of Markus in the 2018 action-adventure video game Detroit: Become Human and was Demi Lovato’s love interest in the music video for her single “Tell Me You Love Me” in 2017.

As of now, it’s unknown when Williams will make his first appearance on Shifting Gears, but fans should expect him very soon and possibly shaking some things up for Riley. The next episode premieres on Wednesday, Nov. 26, so the show is on a short break for a couple more weeks. The following episode will premiere on Dec. 10, and then Shifting Gears will have its midseason premiere in January, but then the schedule should be getting back to normal for the most part after that. All episodes are streaming now on Hulu.