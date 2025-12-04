Major ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Sets Return for Season 22

A doctor is scrubbing back in at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Variety reports that Kate Walsh will be returning as Dr. Addison Montgomery for the current 22nd season in January.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Details of Walsh’s return have not been revealed, but she is set to appear in the Jan. 29 episode titled “Strip That Down.” Addison made her dramatic debut in Season 1 and was a series regular for Seasons 2 and 3 as Seattle Grace’s Chief of OB/GYN and neonatal surgery. While Walsh departed as a series regular after Season 3, she returned as a special guest for Seasons 4 through 8 and went on to star in all six seasons of Grey’s Anatomy’s first spinoff, Private Practice, from 2007 to 2013. The last time fans saw Addison was in a recurring guest role in Seasons 18 and 19, so her return will surely make fans happy.

Walsh is the latest alum to make an appearance in Season 22. Jesse Williams returned as Dr. Jackson Avery this fall, while Kelly McCreary reprised her role as Dr. Maggie Pierce for the 450th episode. As of now, Walsh’s appearance seems to be a one-and-done, but who knows what could happen in future episodes. At the very least, there will be something for fans to look forward to in the new year, especially following the midseason cliffhanger that involved complications with Jo’s pregnancy and Richard revealing he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Aside from Grey’s Anatomy, some of Walsh’s notable credits include The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Legion, After the Sunset, 13 Reasons Why, The Umbrella Academy, Emily in Paris, Sprung, Honest Thief, Almost Love, #Realityhigh, and Girls Trip, among others. Upcoming, she is set to appear in the comedy series Joint Custody and comedy film What the F**K Is My Password?

More details about Kate Walsh’s return to Grey’s Anatomy will likely be announced in the coming weeks. The series is currently on hiatus until Thursday, Jan. 8, so if Grey’s were to tease Addison’s return to Grey Sloan, it won’t be until then. If anything, there will be much to look forward to in 2026, and in a matter of weeks, Dr. Addison Montgomery will be back on screens. In the meantime, fans can watch their favorite Addison with all episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and Private Practice on Hulu.