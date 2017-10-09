Here Are the Six New Interns for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 14

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy is bringing in some fresh faces to Grey Sloan.

The Shonda Rhimes medical drama is introducing a new group of interns for season 14. These relative newcomers will make their debut on Thursday, Oct. 12 and will appear in multi-episode arcs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Grey’s fans will remember Jake Borelli, who has already appeared in the first two episodes of this season as Levi — aka the appropriately-named “Glasses,” the intern whom Jo (Camilla Luddington) slept with.

Rushi Kota, who appeared on CBS’ Extant as well as Freeform’s Famous In Love, will play intern Ethan.

Next on the new batch of interns is Jaicy Elliot, a recent graduate from acting school who’s earning her first major credit on Grey’s in the role of Taryn.

Alex Blue Davis is playing Casey. He might look familiar, as his credits include NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and 2 Broke Girls.

Janine Mason, whose acting career began after winning season 5 of So You Think You Can Dance, will be playing Sam. She’s bringing her credits from Freeform’s Bunheads and ABC’s short-lived Of Kings and Prophets.

Finally, Sophia Taylor Ali will play intern Dahlia. Her work includes MTV’s Faking It and Blumhouse’s upcoming Truth or Dare.

Keep an eye out for the intern class of season 14, who will all appear in Thursday’s episode, “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head.”

In the episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) confronts a difficult situation, while Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) deals with the fallout from her conversation with Nathan (Martin Henderson). Maggie (Kelly McCreary) finds herself at an awkward family dinner, Jackson (Jesse Williams) receives big news, and Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and Bailey (Chandra Wilson) search for the stars of tomorrow.

The new faces come after series regular Jerrika Hinton made her exit in the season 13 finale. Grey’s frequently uses a class of interns to help populate the cast, with Giacomo Gianniotti’s Andrew DeLuca as the latest intern to be promoted to series regular. Another series regular, Jason George (Ben), is also poised to transition into a firefighter spinoff of Grey’s this season.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.