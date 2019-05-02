Billboard Awards: BTS Fans Rejoice During Band’s Performance of ‘Boy With Luv’ With Halsey

BTS and Halsey’s television premiere performance of their hit song “Boy With Luv” almost broke the Internet.

The international pop supergroup took the stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to perform their latest hit, which broke records after it premiered earlier this year.

The anticipated performance featured the group in a background very similar to that seen in the record-breaking music video. The group showed off their signature vocals and choreography with an assist from Halsey, sporting a new black wig.

“Am I crying @BTS_twt #bbmas I don’t know, but I’m crying,” one fan tweeted.

BTS previously performed the song without Halsey during their appearance on Saturday Night Live, marking the first time a K-pop group appeared on the NBC variety sketch series.

The boy band — comprised of RM, Jimmy, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga — recently broke the record for most views accrued in the first 24 hours of the release of their music video for “Boy With Luv.”

“We’ve been learning and know that music truly transcends language. We’re just grateful for all the ARMYs,” RM said during the group’s appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up Friday, adding their fans prove that there is no language barrier when it comes to supporting artists from other parts of the world.

The clip also became the fastest clip to reach 100 million views ever on the website.

BTS has captured the hearts of many in America, including some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Earlier in the night, host Kelly Clarkson pepped up the audience by shouting out BTS during her opening monologue.

The group also made history when they won the Top Duo/Group award beating Dan + Shay, Imagine Dragons, Maroon 5 and Panic! At the Disco.

“Thank you, ARMY. Still can’t believe we’re here on this stage with so many great artists, oh my god,” RM said, accepting the award for the group. “ARMY, this is only possible because of the little things we shared together. The BTS and ARMY power, right? And we’re still the same boys from six years ago. We still have the same dreams. We still have the same feelings; we still have the same thoughts. So let’s keep dreaming the best dreams together. Thank you. I love you all.”

BTS is set to embark on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour, starting on Aug. 25 in South Korea before coming to the U.S. in September.