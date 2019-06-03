Robin Roberts: What Is the ‘GMA’ Co-Host’s Net Worth?

She’s one of the most beloved faces in morning news, but exactly how much is one of America’s favorite faces worth?

According to Closer, Robin Roberts net worth rounds out to a whopping $35 million! Not too shabby!

The Good Morning America co-anchor is 58 years old and was born in Alabama but raised in Mississippi. $35 million didn’t come out of nowhere though, she’s earned it over the years through a successful, award-winning career in broadcast.

Roberts — born into the arms of her mom Lucimarian and dad Lawrence — attended Southeastern Louisiana University where she played basketball and graduated cum laude in 1983 with a degree in communications.

Like most who start out in broadcast, she took a couple jobs at a few local news stations across the south before really making a name for herself. After paying her dues in that realm, she moved on to better things and bigger markets, like Nashville and Atlanta.

In 1990, just seven years after graduating, she joined ESPN as a sportscaster, helping to launch her career at a national level. Five years later, she became apart of the GMA family. For a while, she managed to balance both jobs, but ultimately left the sports network for a bigger and better opportunity at GMA: A co-anchor spot. She was promoted to that position in 2005 and has sat there ever since.

Roberts sat alongside the legend herself, Diane Sawyer, before she was replaced with George Stephanopoulos in 2009 — who currently sits with her every morning to present day — and Michael Strahan, who recently joined the team after an ugly split with Live! host Kelly Ripa when he abruptly left his position there for GMA.

Roberts takes a check for $18 million a year in her current position. She’s earned it though, she’ll be celebrating her 15th year with the network next year!

It’s not just her salary that’s impressive though, her experience and what she’s brought into the homes of millions every morning, year-after-year is what makes her so special and worthy of recognition.

She’s earned herself a number of awards over the years — too many to count really — that include Emmys, a Peabody, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism and the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. She’s also an inductee to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Among of all of her professional accomplishments, Roberts overcame not one but two of the lowest points in her life when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and a bone marrow disease called Myelodysplastic Syndrome [MDS].

After surviving both, she decided to take another huge step in her life by coming out to the public, announcing that she and massage therapist Amber Laign were together and had been since 2005.

Roberts has overcome quite a bit and it seems as though she’s not stopping anytime soon.