'Good Girls' Fans in Disbelief Over Cancellation

Good Girls' run has ended, much to fans' dismay. NBC canceled the dramedy after four seasons and a successful stint on Netflix. However, not even the streamer is picking up another season of the show, which starred Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman and Manny Montana. This is due to the show being a dud ratings-wise for NBC and Netflix having the sole rights to streaming the show. NBC didn't want to foot the bill for another season, and despite its success on Netflix, the streamer didn't see the value in producing a fifth season, either.

This situation is confusing and infuriating to fans. Some are frustrated that NBC and Universal Television could not move the program to Peacock, its corporate streaming service, due to the Netflix deal. Others are continued to be puzzled about Netflix's math when it comes to deciding which shows get picked up and which ones don't. Some hoped Netflix would swoop in and save Good Girls like it did FOX's Lucifer and ABC's Designated Survivor in recent years. However, the streaming data for Good Girls apparently didn't justify it. Scroll through to see some of the heated reactions from fans online.