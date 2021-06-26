'Good Girls' Fans in Disbelief Over Cancellation
Good Girls' run has ended, much to fans' dismay. NBC canceled the dramedy after four seasons and a successful stint on Netflix. However, not even the streamer is picking up another season of the show, which starred Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman and Manny Montana. This is due to the show being a dud ratings-wise for NBC and Netflix having the sole rights to streaming the show. NBC didn't want to foot the bill for another season, and despite its success on Netflix, the streamer didn't see the value in producing a fifth season, either.
This situation is confusing and infuriating to fans. Some are frustrated that NBC and Universal Television could not move the program to Peacock, its corporate streaming service, due to the Netflix deal. Others are continued to be puzzled about Netflix's math when it comes to deciding which shows get picked up and which ones don't. Some hoped Netflix would swoop in and save Good Girls like it did FOX's Lucifer and ABC's Designated Survivor in recent years. However, the streaming data for Good Girls apparently didn't justify it. Scroll through to see some of the heated reactions from fans online.
WHOEVER CANCELED GOOD GIRLS JUST KNOW ITS ON SITE BECAUSE THAT WAS MY FAVORITE SHOW pic.twitter.com/h44xSuysJN— ∂αηι 🪶 (@babyyydanii23) June 26, 2021
"Say what? I haven't watched it, but it seemed like EVERYONE was recommending this show to me. Weird," one person wrote. A second added, "Yo what is up with nbc?!?!! First manifest and now good girl??? what the actual f—."
they really canceled Good Girls, I’m heated pic.twitter.com/b7at5Ww1Z5— kiki (@aaliyahanisia) June 26, 2021
"Well, there goes ANOTHER one of my shows! Too many female-driven shows are being cancelled!" a third wrote. A fourth tweeted, "We survived 2020 and a global pandemic to have Good Girls canceled in 2021. No Im not okay.
#GoodGirls is canceled & not moving to Netflix anymore ☹️ pic.twitter.com/zPQRBz3gKa— ⓙɑϻℰℓ (@jamelisyours) June 25, 2021
"I've had my share of canceled shows and i'm not in the habit of wanting to boycott a network.. but the sting of Good Girls n [Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist] cancelations is too much!!!!" a diehard fan wrote. "No more NBC shows for me unless they find a way to #RenewGoodGirls."
this is really why i’m mad good girls got canceled pic.twitter.com/wPprUkS6JF— alex (@enctrI) June 25, 2021
"I loved GOOD GIRLS. Of course it was cancelled. Never fails, especially when an innovative show is finding its' footing," yet another disappointed viewer tweeted. "Well. I hope all the cast and crew get great gigs. They were amazing!"
I wanna talk to whoever canceled Good Girls pic.twitter.com/6dnk8EqB7q— 🦚Jonny🦚 (@DrinkLeafJuice) June 25, 2021
"No! It was actually really damn good! I watch very very few network shows. This of one I enjoyed a lot," another TV watcher added, with another tweeting, "Why all the good shows getting canceled? [crying emoji] Good Girls had at least two more seasons."
So many good, intelligent, interesting shows were canceled and it makes no sense. #GoodGirls #ProdigalSon #ZoeysPlaylist all deserved better! pic.twitter.com/az729od1RC— Susan 🖤 (@alina_1212) June 25, 2021
"Well that's a stupid move, @nbc. And @netflix, wtf are you thinking not picking this up IMMEDIATELY?" one irritated fan wrote, with another person adding, "This is the reason why I have started watching shows that have their full run on streaming services. I hate getting into shows only to be cancelled midway the intended run. Get over rating numbers from the 90s and 00s. People have options now!!"