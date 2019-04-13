‘Good Girls’ Renewed at NBC for Season 3

Good Girls‘ crime spree will continue for a third season.

The Jenna Bans-created series about three friends who robbed a supermarket and later got sucked into a life of crime, will return for Season 3 during the 2019-20 television season. The show stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta.

“We’re so excited to continue following the friendship and adventures of these three incredible women while also exploring relatable issues in both funny and surprising ways,” Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment said in a press release. “Congratulations to Jenna Bans, and our amazing writers, cast and crew who give these stories depth and humanity.”

Good Girls became the first broadcast network series to land a pact with Netflix’s co-licensing model, Deadline writes, where the streaming platform pays a fee to distribute the series outside of North America.

The pact helped the show land a Season 2 renewal after debuting on NBC to modest ratings. The show also enjoyed newfound popularity once the first season became available to stream a few weeks before the Season 2 premiere.

Unlike The CW’s Riverdale, Good Girls‘ Netflix popularity did not mean a boost in TV ratings for Season 2. The show has averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.1 million viewers.

On digital, the show has broken its series record for best seven-ay non-linear viewership with each new episode so far in Season 2. The show also does very well on Netflix, the outlet reports, meaning if NBC were to let go of the show, the streamer could pick up the show like it did with Lifetime’s You.

The second season has followed as the women have had to deal with the consequences of their criminal behavior. Beth (Hendricks) brought her money laundering practices into her family business, as Annie (Whitman) struggles with a complicated relationship with her ex, who is getting ready to welcome a new baby. Ruby (Retta) and her husband Stan (Reno Wilson) were recently threatened by the FBI, which could possibly lead to them betraying their friends.

Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard and Matthew Lillard also star on the show. Universal TV produces the series. Michael Weaver acts as director and executive producer. Other executive producers include Jeannine Renshaw, Mark Wilding and Bill Krebs.

The series joins NBC’s slate for next year along with all three Chicago series, The Black List, Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, Superstore and Will & Grace.

Good Girls airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.