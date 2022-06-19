'Good Bones' Season 7 Premiere Date Announced by HGTV

Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk return for season 7 of Good Bones. HGTV's popular mother/daughter duo have returned for a new 14-episode season of the hit series. Mina, a real estate agent and mother of two, and Karen, a lawyer, will continue to purchase dilapidated properties in their hometown of Indianapolis, demolish them and renovate them into spectacular family homes.

According to an HGTV press release this season, "Mina will focus on even more ways to expand their home reno business. With the real estate market in flux, Mina and Karen will branch out into new neighborhoods and take on client renovation projects." Also, for the first time, "the pair will tackle a commercial renovation for a fellow female entrepreneur who is moving her bridal shop to a bigger space."

In the season premiere, Starsiak Hawk and Laine return to Fountain Square to remodel an expensive yet cozy cottage-style house. To succeed, they will need to add more modern amenities while maintaining the vintage charm.

Starsiak Hawk posted the latest Season 7 update on her Instagram Story on June 17. In the post, a photo of the HGTV star sitting in a car with the caption "promo shoot day" written over the image and the accompanying hashtag, "Season 7 is coming." Her mother, fellow Good Bones star Lain, also teased the season, posting a photo of herself working alongside the caption, "Today we are shooting promos for season 7 of Good Bones."

"It's just going to be a unique season because the majority of it, if not all of it, happened during COVID. So, it's just been this really weird dance of all the regular stuff that comes up in construction," Starsiak Hawk teased Season 7 in a recent interview with PopCulture.com. "And again, I'm not sure how they'll edit it, but we were shut down for a while because of the pandemic and filming was limited and supplies are still so limited... There's a lot more layers to the drama than there has been in any previous season. I'll be interested to see how that plays out in editing when everyone else sees it." Past seasons of Good Bones are available on discovery+ now, and new episodes will be available on HGTV GO Tuesdays beginning July 12 at 9 p.m.