Golden Globes Time: When the 2019 Awards Will Air

The 2019 Golden Globe Awards air live on Sunday night, and the show starts promptly at 8 p.m. ET.

The Golden Globes are kicking off award season with a live broadcast from coast to coast. The award ceremony will take place in Beverly Hills, California at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. There, it will be 5 p.m. local time when hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg take the stage. Those on the east coast will have to wait up a bit later to catch the show.

This year, the Golden Globes have found a home on NBC. The award show will take over Sunday night air time on the network, and it will also be streaming on NBC.com for anyone with a valid subscription. NBC also has apps for iOS and android mobile devices, and some for smart TVs and streaming devices as well.

This means that subscribers can watch the Golden Globes on their Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, smart TVs and many others. Of course, for those without access to NBC there are other options as well. The Golden Globe awards will be streaming live on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Playstation Vue as well.

If ever there was a year to tune in live, this might be it. The award show — which combines TV and movies into one big night — has a whole lot of stacked categories this year. Movies and shows that seem unbeatable will go head to head, and it is up to the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to decide who wins.

There are 25 categories in the Golden Globes — 14 for movies and 11 for TV. Anything that came out in 2018 is fair game, leaving the field wide open. In film, Black Panther will be pitted against A Star Is Born, a pop culture show-down that is impossible to call. Likewise, huge blockbusters such as Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse and Incredibles 2 will compete with the critical darling Isle of Dogs in animation, demanding a ranking from the critics.

On the TV side, it seems like The Americans and The Good Place have the best chance this year in the drama and comedy categories respectively. Still, the competition cannot be ruled out — particularly HBO’s Barry in comedy. The show earned Henry Winkler an Emmy back in September.

Meanwhile, if the fierce competition does not suck viewers in, the hosts likely will. This year’s Golden Globes will be hosted by acclaimed actress Sandra Oh, who has transitioned seamlessly between film and TV, and beloved comedian Andy Samberg. Samberg, in particular, has a lot of experience as a host and MC. He is known for wild gags and huge production value, meaning that many fans will likely tune in to see what he and Oh will get up to.

The Golden Globes begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.