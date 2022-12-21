'Yellowstone' Features Show's First Same-Sex Kiss

Yellowstone Season 5 has been quite a wild ride so far, and on the show's most recent episode it broke some major new ground by featuring its first same-sex kiss. The big scene came while John Dutton (Kevin Costner) and Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) were having a romantic moment. While attending a fair, the pair nearly kiss, but Summer hits the brakes.

She politely tells John, the new Montana Governor, that he probably shouldn't be kissing his environmental advisor in public. "My press advisor's behind me, making out," he quips in response. The scene cuts and we see Clara (Lilli Kay) in a sweet liplock with a dashing suiter, complete with a cowboy hat and impressively large belt buckle. To be fair, this is not the first time an LGBTQ+ character has been introduced or referred to on Yellowstone, as Jezebel points out, but it is the show's first lesbian kiss.

Lesbian kisses on Yellowstone? I do declare! https://t.co/Q0ucCoF3Cn — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirkland4) December 19, 2022

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson.

Ahead of the new episodes, executive producer David C. Glasser teased that the season premiere would "immediately surprise everybody." Speaking to TV Insider, Glasser said, "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened." While he didn't offer too much in the way of specific details, Glasser did reveal that the show will have some previously unseen settings. "We visit some new and amazing Montana locations," he said.

Series creator Taylor Sheridan also dropped some hints about Season 5, recently saying that they may be "taking chess pieces off the board" in Season 5, implying that some characters may be leaving the Dutton ranch. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Sherdian explained his approach to the new episodes by saying, "If you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board." He did not elaborate on whether or not that means characters will simply be exiting the show or if they'll be killed off.