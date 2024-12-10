Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds Call Their Kiss at the 2017 Golden Globes ‘Insensitive’

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield may have gone too far locking lips at the 2017 Golden Globes. The actors looked back on their viral smooch during Variety’s Actors on Actors video series, saying that while the stunt may have been hilarious at the time, it might have been a bit “insensitive” as well.

You might remember Reynolds and Garfield kissing each other at the Golden Globes after Gosling’s role in La La Land bested Reynolds’ in Deadpool for the Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy category that year. As Gosling walked to the stage to accept his award, the camera pulled back to reveal Reynolds and Garfield kissing at their table, as Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively, cracked up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ryan Reynolds, Jeff Bridges, and Andrew Garfield at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

“Last time I saw you was the Golden Globes,” Reynolds told Garfield in the new conversation for Variety, recalling, “Garfield is sitting beside me and goes, ‘Hey, if they call your name and you win, don’t kiss your wife, just kiss me.’”

With his signature dry sense of humor, Reynolds quipped that Gosling shouldn’t have won the category over him after all, saying, “Gosling did not deserve it,” before clarifying, “I’m actually a nutty fan of his. He of course won for La La Land, as he should. I loved that we were just sitting there and were like, ‘Eh, let’s do it anyways.’”

“I’m glad you were game for that,” Garfield agreed. “I also retrospectively felt a little bit insensitive.” Reynolds chimed in, “I did too,” before the two revealed how grateful they were that their little joke didn’t pull attention from Gosling’s win that night.

“We were lucky that it was such a wide shot,” Reynolds said as Garfield agreed, “That nobody noticed, until later, and it was actually kind of perfect, and then you went, ‘Oh, oh, oh.’”

Ryan Gosling accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for ‘La La Land’ from actresses Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn onstage at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards. (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Garfield even admitted to apologizing to Gosling later for the move, while Reynolds again quipped, “I actually just egged his house—which is super childish to do but I didn’t feel so great about losing.”

Reynolds and Garfield might have been worried that their viral moment wouldn’t be cool with Gosling, but the Barbie actor has always publicly appreciated the moment. “I’m happy for them,” he told Metro UK about the moment in 2017. “I’m happy they found each other.”