Golden Globes Host Sandra Oh Reveals If She’ll Joke About President Donald Trump

Do not expect to hear Golden Globes hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to spend much time joking about politics and President Donald Trump on Sunday. The Killing Eve star said she is more interested in highlighting the best of 2018 than joking about the lows.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Samberg said some might expect them to come out and start immediately joking about politics. Oh, who is also a nominee, said she does not feel she could start the show off that way.

“I don’t think it’s shallow to 1) have fun and 2) be honestly celebratory,” the former Grey’s Anatomy star said. “Just the fact that I’m f—ing up there is crazy-pants in a great way. And I’m not interested in [talking about Trump] at all.”

Oh said she is more interested in talking about the “real change” that happened in Hollywood in the past year, plus the success of Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians.

“I want to focus on that ’cause people can pooh-pooh Hollywood all they want — and there is a lot to pooh-pooh, sure — but we also make culture,” she said. “How many gazillions of people have seen Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians? That changes things.”

She continued, “Just speaking for my own community, people cried a lot in [Crazy Rich Asians], and it’s not only because it’s a great story and a classic romantic comedy — it is because seeing yourself reflected onscreen is really emotional when you don’t even know that you’re carrying so much grief of never being seen.”

The Golden Globes are primarily seen as a big party for Hollywood, with a looser atmosphere compared to the Oscars. But recent speeches by Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey brought politics to the show. Samberg wants to take the show back to the party atmosphere, especially after 2018 was difficult for everyone.

“I think people are ready and could use a little smile,” the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star told THR. “Everyone is depressed, and maybe that’s as good a reason as any that everyone could use a little time to laugh and celebrate. Not to ignore anything, but we spend so much time every day wallowing in a lot of things that are happening in our world that are really depressing, and with good reason — that stuff needs to be paid attention to — but there’s also power to being positive and celebratory in the tougher times as well.”

Oh later said she did not think it was the hosts’ role to get political, adding that it is up to the nominees to do so if they choose. “You make it an open and safe place for whoever wants to use that platform to speak,” she said.

Oh was nominated for her role on the BBC’s Killing Eve. The show also made her the first Asian-American woman nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys last year. She previously won a Golden Globe for Grey’s Anatomy in 2006. She finished filming the second season of Killing Eve just before returning to Hollywood this week for the Globes.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, with Jeff Bridges and Carol Burnett receiving honorary awards for their work in film and television.

