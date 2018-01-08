Social Media Slams Golden Globes for Gary Oldman’s Win

Twitter viewers at home were not happy with Gary Oldman‘s victory at the Golden Globes for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour. The veteran British actor was accused of assaulting his ex-wife in 2001.

Oldman beat out Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.), Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) and Tom Hanks (The Post) for Best Actor in a Drama.

Even before the ceremony, the allegations by Oldman’s former wife Donya Fiorentino came up on social media since Oldman was seen wearing the “Time’s Up” pin.

After he won the Golden Globe, the criticism did not slow down.

Gary Oldman has been accused of sexual harrassment by his ex wife, and has a problematic history of being a sexual harrassment apologist, but hey congrats on your golden globe on these #woke #feminist #metoo awards! #GoldenGlobes — Margarita 🇵🇷 (@mprlibre) January 8, 2018

Chalamet’s fans were also angry that their favorite actor didn’t win.

we get it gary oldman u love churchill like every other brit BUT TIMMY SHOULDVE WON GET OFF THE STAGE — boyoncé (@holographicmatt) January 8, 2018



Gary Oldman over Timothée Chalamet? Eh, let’s NOT celebrate that? #GoldenGlobes — alexis fratangelo (@lexfrat) January 8, 2018



I love gary oldman as an actor, but is sooo funny that on the day that all these fake actresses are “protesting” against male abuse, who won the best actor? gary oldman, a man who has beaten his wife — Lenya (@lenyanw) January 8, 2018

In 2001, Fiorentino filed a document in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming Oldman assaulted her with a telephone. Oldman denied the allegations, calling them “replete with lies, innuendos and half-truths.”

“As I picked up the phone to call the police, Gary put his hand on my neck and squeezed,” Fiorentino said at the time, according to The New York Daily News.“I backed away, with the phone receiver in my hand. I tried to dial 911. Gary grabbed the phone receiver from my hand, and hit me in the face with the telephone receiver three or four times. Both of the children were crying.”