Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Will Co-Host 2021 Golden Globes From Separate Coasts

The Golden Globe Awards this year are going bi-coastal as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the annual award ceremony from New York and Los Angeles, respectively, amid the coronavirus pandemic. The dynamic comedy duo, who previously hosted together in 2013, 2014 and 2015, will be playing off of each other from afar during this year's unique ceremony, with Fey hosting from Manhattan's famous Rainbow Room and Poehler from the Beverly Hilton, which is typically home to the Globes, reported Variety Tuesday.

"NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again," Paul Telegdy, chairman at NBC Entertainment, said at the NBCUniversal Television Critics Association press tour, as per Deadline.

Like Poehler and Fey, the presenters and nominees will also be shaking up their locations, participating from various locations from all over as the ceremony attempts to keep social distancing and safety practices amid the pandemic. This will also give the opportunity for talent who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend due to travel concerns to make this year's ceremony. Last year, Ricky Gervais was the host of the Golden Globes, which ended up being one of the most-watched network telecasts of the year, averaging about 19.2 million viewers when it aired on Jan. 5, 2020. Seth Meyers was tapped for the 2018 Golden Globes, and in 2017, Jimmy Fallon filled the role.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC, coming two months later than they would have usually aired due to coronavirus concerns. Wednesday morning, Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson will announce major category nominees for the Golden Globes at 5:35 a.m. PT/8:35 am ET, live on the TODAY show.

"There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious," said Lorenzo Soria, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association of Poehler and Fey's reunion at the end of this month in a statement. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage." Amy Thurlow, President of Dick Clark Productions, added, "Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen. We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021."