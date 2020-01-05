Golden Globes 2020: Sofia Vergara Chills in Towel for Facial Ahead of Awards

Modern Family star Sofia Vergara is getting ready for the 2020 Golden Globes in style. The four-time Golden Globe nominee shared a video of herself getting a facial on Saturday, shortly after arriving in Los Angeles with husband Joe Manganiello. The two celebrated the New Year with a romantic getaway to the Bahamas last week.

Vergara shared a clip as she got her facial, adding, “Getting ready for the Golden Globes.” She tagged Carasoin, a day spa founded by Lena Braschi in Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Vergara shared photos of herself picking out her accessories for the show, including a peek at the Dolce & Gabbana jewelry she will likely wear.

Vergara is a Golden Globes veteran, earning a nomination for playing Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC’s Modern Family every year from 2011 to 2014. The show itself also won Best TV Series – Comedy or Musical in 2012 and was also up for the award in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014.

Although Vergara and Modern Family were not nominated for any Golden Globes this year, the actress was still called on to attend the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton. She is one of the presenters, along with Salma Hayek, Amy Poehler, Jason Momoa, Tiffany Haddish, Will Ferrell, Kerry Washington, Tim Allen, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zoe Kravitz, Wesley Snipes, Kit Harington and many others.

Before arriving in Los Angeles this weekend, Vergara and Manganiello were in the Bahamas. She shared several photos from the trip, which included a birthday celebration for Manganiello on Dec. 28.

Modern Family is now in its 11th and final season on ABC. The show helped make Vergara a household name and led to roles in the films like Bent, Hot Pursuit, Wild Card and Chef.

In an interview with BuzzFeed last year, Vergara said she was happy with how Gloria’s story is ending. “Gloria has such a great life and such a beautiful family that I think anything that the writers have prepared for her, I’m going to be happy with,” she said. “I’m sure that it’s gonna be great, like all the seasons’ finales.”

She said the number one thing she will miss the most once the show ends is working with her co-stars, especially on-screen husband Ed O’Neill.

“It’s going to be really hard,” Vergara added.

The 77th Annual Golden Globes start at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Meanwhile, Modern Family returns from its mid-season break on Wednesday, Jan. 8 on ABC.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images