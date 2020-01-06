Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe to Skip Awards Following Australian Wildfires

Russell Crowe will not be at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, even after earning his first Golden Globes nomination since 2006. The New Zealand-born actor decided to remain in Australia this weekend, as his property is threatened by the wildfires ravaging the country. Australia is now in the midst of its worst fire season on record, and more than 12 million acres have been burned.

On Sunday, hours before the Globes are scheduled to begin, Variety reported that Crowe will not be at the Beverly Hilton, the venue for the show. He has decided to stay in Australia because his property is “gravely threatened” by the wildfires.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Crowe is a six-time Golden Globe nominee, winning in 2002 for A Beautiful Mind. This year, he earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for Showtime’s The Loudest Voice. Crowe starred as the late Fox News founder Roger Ailes. The series itself is also nominated for Best Miniseries or Television Film.

Australia’s wildfires have burned about 12.35 million acres of land and destroyed over 1,400 homes, reports The Associated Press. More than 200 individual fires are burning, and mass evacuations have sparked traffic gridlock.

NPR reports that the death toll has reached at least 24 people, and the Australian government has called up 3,000 reservists to organize evacuations and fight the fires.

Since the fires began, several celebrities have vowed to help. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who also have property in Australia, pledged $500,000 to the fight.

“Our family’s support, thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Kidman wrote on Instagram. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.”

“We want to express our deep gratitude to the people in Australia who are fighting these devastating bushfires Our hearts are with everyone impacted especially those who have lost homes businesses and loved ones,” Hugh Jackman, another Australia native, wrote on Twitter. “This is an immense tragedy for our home country.”

“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires,” pop star Pink wrote. “I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Comedian Ricky Gervais is hosting for the fifth time.

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images