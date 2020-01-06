Golden Globes 2020: Patricia Arquette Slams Donald Trump in Best Supporting Actress Acceptance Speech

Patricia Arquette used her moment at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday night to criticise President Donald Trump‘s latest tweets threatening Iran. The actress, long known for speaking her mind, won the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie for Hulu’s The Act. While accepting the award, Arquette noted that the U.S. is on the “brink of war.”

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5th, 2020, we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books,” Arquette said. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America. A president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites young people risking their lives traveling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads. And the continent of Australia is on fire.”

“So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world for our kids and their kids,” Arquette continued. “We have to vote in 2020. And we have to get, beg, and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020, thank you.”

On Friday, General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds military force, was killed in an airstrike in Bagdad. His death sparked fears of how Iran would retaliate. In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump threatened to specially target 52 sites in Iran.

“Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD,” Trump tweeted. “The USA wants no more threats!”

While critics believe these threats could be considered war crimes if carried out, Trump stood by the remarks on Sunday.

“They’re allowed to kill our people,” Trump told reporters outside Air Force One, reports USA Today. “They’re allowed to torture and maim our people. They’re allowed to use roadside bombs and blow up our people… And we’re not allowed to touch their cultural site? It doesn’t work that way.”

This is the second consecutive year Arquette has won at the Golden Globes. Last year, she won Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for Escape at Dannemora. She also won Best Supporting Actress for the movie Boyhood in 2015.

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images