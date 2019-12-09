Golden Globes 2020 Nominations: ‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Irate Over Emilia Clarke Snub

Game of Thrones fans are yelling “dracarys” after Emilia Clarke was snubbed during the Golden Globes nominations Monday morning. During the HBO series’ eighth and final season, fans had praised Clarke’s performance as Daenerys Targaryen, though her name failed to appear in any of the categories. Meanwhile, her co-star, Kit Harington, was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series – Drama.

Emilia Clarke deserves every single recognition for her work this finale season of Game Of Thrones. I don’t see why she’s being robbed continuously by every award shows. If she will not win at least give the recognition she deserved. pic.twitter.com/O55Ye8bsED — Emilia Clarke Things (@cIarkethings) December 9, 2019

“So kit Harrington who had one line gets nominated over Emilia Clarke who had to pack 2 seasons (or more)of character development into f–ing facial expressions and dialogue,” one fan slammed Clarke’s snub.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At least [Game of Thrones] wasn’t nominated for the series but if anyone of the cast were to be recognized it should have been Emilia Clarke, another agreed. “Kit was great as Jon Snow but season 8 was not his season. But congrats to him anyway.”

Emilia Clarke had to face big green screen her whole GOT life just so she can satisfy GOT’s viewers and she never failed to do that. Acting in a room full of green screen and pretending everything is real when she only see green screen is hard. pic.twitter.com/tOpZZ4Em4N — Emilia Clarke Things (@cIarkethings) December 9, 2019

But Clarke wasn’t the only GoT actress that was snubbed. After the nominations were read, many fans flocked to social media to voice their support for both Clarke and Lexa Headey, who portrayed Cersei.

“lena headey and emilia clarke, i’m so sorry the critics couldn’t acknowledge your talent and how you carried the show on your backs,” one fan reacted to the snubs, referencing the final season’s widespread criticism.

“[Golden Globes] Excuse me but you forgot Miss Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey,” another commented.

“It’s really just baffling how kit harington got a golden globe nomination but not emilia clarke or lena headey,” a third tweeted. “someone make it make sense, please.”

The Globes are voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is comprised of journalists from around the world. Ricky Gervais will host the 77th Golden Globe Awards ceremony live from the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, Jan. 5. The ceremony will air on NBC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.