'GMA' Anchor Shocks Co-Hosts With Pregnancy Announcement Live on Air

The Good Morning America team is growing with an adorable new addition! During Sunday's broadcast of the popular ABC morning show, Good Morning America weekend co-anchor Janai Norman shared the exciting news that she is expecting her third child with husband Eli Norman.

Norman shocked GMA viewers and co-hosts Whit Johnson, Gio Benitez, and Somara Theodore when she made the pregnancy announcement live on-air while discussing her educational show Oh, Baby!. The soon-to-be mom of three teased, "we talk about baby animals, but this one, it's about our favorite types of babies, human babies," before revealing, "I'm having another one" as a cannon went off with pink confetti. The announcement shocked Norman's co-hosts, with Johnson exclaiming, "You kept a secret from me!"

Exciting news, Janai Norman is having baby number 3! 🥳



CONGRATS @janai! ❤️https://t.co/nETlDuEwBR pic.twitter.com/52y54nrCJd — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 30, 2023

Following the on-air announcement, Norman shared the sweet moment to Instagram, writing that "the only thing better than having a dream job, is building the family of my dreams with the love of my life. And getting to share it all with co-workers who are friends is the icing on top. This couldn't have been a more fun, fulfilling, and well-planned announcement." She went on to give a "huge thanks" to Shaun Francis and Adam Daniels "for keeping the secret and pulling it off flawlessly." Commenting on the post, Johnson wrote, "Best news!!! Congratulations."

Norman and her husband are already parents to a 5-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter, whose names they have kept private. The GMA co-host told PEOPLE that she has "been manifesting this. I've been very open about wanting to have a third. Just before I found out I told friends at lunch 'I really feel like things are starting to clear out to allow me to welcome the blessing.'" While Norman didn't share the news until Sunday, she said some viewers guessed she was expecting even before she knew, revealing that "the Saturday before I found out there were two different viewers who commented in places and were like 'Hey, is Janai pregnant?' And even that day that I found out I posted a picture that said 'Caption this' and somebody said 'Surprise pregnancy'. I don't know what it is but some viewers just know, so I'm excited to confirm."

Norman is currently 10 weeks pregnant and said she has "more nausea, more moodiness, more sleepiness" with this pregnancy than she did with her previous two pregnancies. However, she said her "morning sickness doesn't hit in the morning, but every evening. I'm still waking up bright eyed and bushy-tailed." Norman is due near the end of the year.